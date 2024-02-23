Blackhawks’ valiant comeback leads to disappointment in overtime loss to Jets

Whether the Blackhawks play excellently, terribly or anything in between, they can't seem to avoid losses.

Their most thorough offensive effort in quite some time Friday still ended in a 3-2 overtime defeat against the Jets.

"We did a lot of good things," defenseman Seth Jones said. "We had some sustained 'O'-zone time, as well. We were getting pucks to the net. Our forwards did a great job getting pucks low-to-high and getting it out of pressure, and the D were shooting a lot more than we have in the past.

"It's just an unfortunate bounce in OT. It doesn't really surprise me at this point, to be honest. It's kinda crazy."

The Hawks, who have lost 11 of 12 games dating back to Jan. 20, outshot the Jets, who boast the Western Conference's third-best record, by a 35-31 margin. They also recorded a 14-8 advantage in high-danger scoring chances; that plus-six margin was their best of the season to date.

They battled back from a 2-0 deficit with a Colin Blackwell breakaway goal and a Tyler Johnson backdoor tap-in with 42 seconds left, rewarding them for a valiant third-period push.

But only 25 seconds into the extra session — with rookie star Connor Bedard not yet having touched the ice — Jets forward Kyle Connor's shot deflected erratically off Nick Foligno, giving Petr Mrazek no chance to save it.

"We were hoping, if we [could] get the puck and sustain it, then they are tired and stuck out there and we had [Philipp] Kurashev and Connor cued and ready to go," coach Luke Richardson said. "Unfortunately, we didn’t get that far."

Raddysh snakebitten

Hawks forward Taylor Raddysh rewatches all of his shifts from every game, but he admitted he rewatched his second shift from Wednesday against the Flyers a few more times than usual.

On that shift, Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson absolutely robbed Raddysh on a two-on-one rush, denying him some long-awaited relief. After another outing Friday without hitting the back of the net, Raddysh has now gone 24 straight games without a goal.

"It's obviously frustrating when you're not scoring, and it's in the back of my head every day," Raddysh said. "I tell you guys one thing and I might be mad at myself for another thing, so it's hard. But you've got to stick with it. If you're getting chances, that's all you can really ask for. At times, the puck will go in. At times, it won't. Right now, it hasn't gone in."

Raddysh, who turned 26 last weekend, remains stuck at just five goals this season after reaching the 20-goal plateau last season. He entered Friday having seen 37 straight shots on goal saved by opposing goalies. Although the fact his shots have originated mostly from the perimeter — rather than from dirty areas around the net — is a factor in that, there's no question some bad luck is also involved.

On that chance against Ersson, Raddysh — after receiving a seam pass from Johnson — decided to settle the puck for a half-second to make sure it didn't hop over his stick, then shot it just inside the post rather than back against the grain toward the center of the net. But his spot turned out to be exactly where Ersson put his glove.

"A chance like that, you probably score nine out of 10 times," he said. "You've just got to miss his glove. ... You try to shoot in different spots, but on a quick play like that, you're just trying to get it off above his pad. He made a good save, so you've got to give it to him for that."

Bubble budget

Bedard is no longer the only Hawk wearing the full-face shield called a bubble. Defenseman Louis Crevier is now donning one, too, after suffering some dental damage when a Bedard shot deflected into his mouth during practice Tuesday.

Crevier needed one tooth pulled and will need root canals and stitching on several others, Richardson said. He has been medically cleared to play but nonetheless remained a scratch Friday.

"We’re blowing our budget on the bubbles," Richardson joked.

Bedard improvisation

A slow-motion clip of Bedard lifting Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler's stick on a one-on-one rush Wednesday — a rush on which Bedard, not Seeler, had the puck — went viral on social media as a demonstration of Bedard's amazing, outside-the-box creativity and improvisational ability.

Bedard confirmed Friday the move was intentional — not him fanning on the puck, as it looked at first. It was inspired by good friend and now-Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall doing it in junior hockey last year. Seeler defended the play with composure and Bedard didn't score, however, so he wasn't too impressed with himself.

"It's kind of rare you get a clean one-on-one like that, so I thought I'd give it a try," Bedard said. "I don't think it really did anything, to be honest, but just something to try to be creative."