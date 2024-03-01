Despite ugly record, Blackhawks will continue to work on little nuances

Even as the losses feel more and more inevitable and the mercy waiting at season's end draws closer and closer, the Blackhawks continue to work on every little aspect of their game, trying to make incremental improvements that might somehow contribute to a rare win at some point down the road.

What the team lacks in talent, they do largely make up for in work ethic, particularly among the young players that actually matter long-term. Connor Bedard's well-earned reputation as practice fiend has been thoroughly documented, but Philipp Kurashev, Kevin Korchinski, Alex Vlasic and others also regularly linger on the ice after the required drills conclude.

With 60 games played and 22 left — after a lopsided 5-0 loss Thursday against the Avalanche that felt notable solely because of the frustrations that boiled up around the team — the Hawks remain tied with the Sharks for last place in the NHL standings, 10 points below everyone else. Fans should prepare for more strange drama and upside-down rooting interests down the stretch in the race to finish last and guarantee a top-three draft pick.

Hawks players and coaches, however, will do nothing but fight as hard as they can to win games, just as they did last year. Nick Foligno said this week he believes in "good karma" more than lottery odds, and most of his teammates would agree — that is, if they even think about the subject at all.

The Hawks' March schedule is relatively easy, featuring eight games against 27th- to 31st-place teams (the Sharks, Ducks, Blue Jackets, Coyotes and Senators) versus only four games against teams in playoff spots, so that could be a factor in both the race for last and the Hawks' quest for victories.

As far as coach Luke Richardson, it's easy to forget he hasn't yet accumulated two years of NHL head-coaching experience. He still has plenty to learn and work on, too, and this season's stretch run feels no less important to him than it does to his players — even if it's difficult to share that perspective from the outside looking in.

"There's almost always situations on the fly that you have to deal with — both on the ice in the game and practice, but also just [in] the environment in the dressing room," Richardson said. "There's players that are happy, and we’ve got to make sure that they're still pushing, that they're not getting comfortable. Then we have guys that are unhappy if [they're] not in the lineup.

"So there's always things that you can deal with better, and you learn on the fly and as you go. You learn different personalities that you're dealing with, [figuring out] how that will work."

Behind the net

One thing the Hawks — particularly their defensive corps — have spent significant time talking about and working on lately involves defending plays behind their own net.

It's the perfect example of a little nuance most people would never think about — a nuance that feels almost irrelevant considering the team's enormous struggles in almost every area — yet demonstrates just how intense and detailed the Hawks' work continues to be. They might be a 15-40-5 professional sports franchise, but they're a professional sports franchise nonetheless.

Back on Feb. 19, the Hurricanes scored their first goal against the Hawks when Hurricanes forward Martin Necas cut back and forth twice behind the net, drawing to him both Hawks defensemen on the ice — Louis Crevier and Jarred Tinordi. Once Crevier and Tinordi slid below the goal line, Necas sent a backhand pass into the wide-open slot that Michael Bunting buried.

Richardson and assistant coach Kevin Dean have used that video clip to teach the team how to defend that kind of situation better in the future. They want a maximum of one defenseman below the goal line at any given time — and, depending on the situation, potentially zero.

"If you think someone is vulnerable and you can get to the puck and get your stick on the puck before they can make a play, go [for it]," Richardson said. "If you can't, let's hold above the goal line and let's stay in our own sides.

"Things happen fast, so there's going to be gray areas where [our defensemen] have to go on instinct and know who they're playing against and know their capabilities. Some guys are just better at stick skills, at taking away passes and using their feet. But that's basically the general idea."

Moreover, the Hawks want defensemen who aren't below the goal line to stay a few feet above it rather than right on top of it.

It's also important for defensemen to neither directly face the player behind the net (as Crevier and Tinordi did) nor directly face toward the slot and away from the player behind the net — because in either case, someone is in the blind spot. Defensemen should play it "halfway," as Korchinski called it, with one's body facing and stick located parallel to the goal line.

"[If] your skates are near the goal line, if it goes off your skate, it makes it difficult for the goalie, as well. So [stay] a little bit off the goal line," Richardson added. "Our guys are so big, we can almost be more off the goal line, because you have more room."

After all, the priority should always be to defend the crease and slot more than an area, like behind the net, from which it's nearly impossible to score. That message has hit home for Crevier, who — after contributing to the breakdown in Carolina — believes he has done a better job in comparable situations the past two weeks.

"[To] be in position more to intercept the pass is my go-to," Crevier said. "It's a tough play, because your instinct wants you to go on [the man behind the net] and jam the guy, but a little pass can be more dangerous."