The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Oilers hire embattled ex-Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman as new GM

Bowman returns to an official NHL post for the first time since 2021, when he resigned as Hawks GM during the sexual assault scandal.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Oilers hire embattled ex-Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman as new GM
The Oilers hired Stan Bowman as their new general manager on Wednesday.

The Oilers hired Stan Bowman as their new general manager on Wednesday.

Annie Rice/AP file photo

Less than three years after his resignation from the Blackhawks’ general manager post amid widespread disgrace, Stan Bowman is back in the NHL.

The Oilers hired Bowman, 51, as their new GM on Wednesday. He replaces Ken Holland, who departed in June after five years in the role.

The hiring had been foreshadowed for quite some time, dating back to the very day the NHL reinstated Bowman — along with former Hawks coach Joel Quenneville and former executive Al MacIsaac — as eligible to be hired by any club.

Latest on the Blackhawks

Bowman last served as a GM in October 2021 before resigning following the release of the Jenner & Block investigation into the Hawks’ sexual-assault scandal.

That investigation determined Bowman participated in a now-infamous meeting in May 2010 — led by former team president John McDonough — in which the alleged assault of former player Kyle Beach by former video coach Brad Aldrich was discussed but never appropriately addressed.

The NHL wrote in a statement July 1 that Bowman “acknowledged” his mistake and “used his time away from the game to engage in activities which not only demonstrate sincere remorse for what happened but also evidence greater awareness of the responsibilities that all NHL personnel have.”

One key way Bowman did so was by getting involved in the Respect Group, an organization led by former NHL player Sheldon Kennedy that offers training courses about identifying and eliminating bullying and harassment.

Kennedy wrote in an open letter this month that Bowman “volunteered nearly full-time hours to help develop the program” and eventually co-facilitated a training session at a university in British Columbia which Beach attended. Kennedy endorsed Bowman as an NHL candidate, writing he believed Bowman would make “building a strong and healthy culture within an organization ... a top priority.”

From an on-ice standpoint, Bowman oversaw three Stanley Cups with the Hawks during his 12-year run as GM. He inherited the vast majority of the core that led those title runs from previous GM Dale Tallon but nonetheless made some important peripheral moves — most notably the signing of Marian Hossa — to support them.

In his later years, however, a series of unwise trades and signings and whiplash-inducing pivots between rebuilding and contending decimated the Hawks’ short-term competitiveness and long-term optimism.

Bowman won’t succeed as Oilers GM without better decision-making regarding both on- and off-ice matters, but the decision to trust him to do so particularly with the latter will create significant scrutiny.

“I believe his vast experience and proven success in this role, together with the important work he has done in his time away from the game, fits our goal of being best in class when it comes to all facets of our organization,” Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson said in a statement. “Through our many conversations, we share a common vision of where we are as a team.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks sign Artyom Levshunov to entry-level contract, pulling him out of Michigan State
How Nick Foligno helped Blackhawks' front office woo free agents like Tyler Bertuzzi
Blackhawks plan to hold young players in AHL until they're ready to 'thrive' in NHL
Blackhawks prospect Sam Rinzel maturing physically while taking long route to NHL
Alec Martinez hoping to 'give back to the game' after signing with Blackhawks
Blackhawks' 2024-25 NHL schedule begins with first-ever trip to Utah
The Latest
ISP-022824-04A.JPG
News
Lanes reopen after semi hauling 27,000 lbs of canned goods crashes on Eisenhower near Elmhurst
Around 5:20 a.m., state troopers responded to a rollover crash in the eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower just east of the Tri-State Tollway, Illinois State police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Grilled Top Sirloin Skewers, Picanha-style
Recipes
Top sirloin cap is a cut of meat that's flavorful, especially when grilled
The large fat cap is essential to its flavor.
By Lynda Balslev | Taste Food
 
CFD-01.JPG
Crime
Woman dies after Riverwalk water rescue
The woman ‘lowered’ herself into the river Tuesday afternoon near Dearborn Street and Wacker Drive, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD (1).JPG
Crime
Man killed, another wounded in Englewood shooting
About 1:05 a.m., the two men, 22 and 21, were standing on the street in the 6300 block of South Carpenter Street when gunmen started firing from the alley, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I don’t want visiting son to share a room with his 2 girlfriends
In their home the threesome sleeps in one room, but the man’s dad isn’t comfortable with that arrangement.
By Abigail Van Buren
 