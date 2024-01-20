Jason Dickinson’s line is model of consistency amid Blackhawks’ offensive struggles

Amid the litany of injuries to the Blackhawks this season, the one constant has been the shutdown line led by veteran center Jason Dickinson.

Dickinson has welcomed many combinations to that line, but no matter who joins him, the line seems to click. Joey Anderson and Colin Blackwell have meshed well on the wings lately because of their similar styles.

“I thought their line was excellent against [Mathew Barzal], a really dynamic player in this league, and contributed offensively,” coach Luke Richardson said after the 4-3 win over the Islanders on Friday. “That has been the story with that line, no matter who’s on it with ‘Dickey.’ ”

Richardson also praised the line for its physical play.

“It’s not all about being physical, but [in] the sport of hockey, you have to set a tone,” he said. “[Not only] Dickinson himself, but his line, specifically, was really good in the first period. [They had] a couple of big hits, some relentless backchecks [and made] pretty much all the right decisions in the first period.”

The Blackwell-Dickinson-Anderson line has accumulated the ninth-most ice time during five-on-five play (58:54) on the Hawks. Defense is its calling card, and it has yet to allow a goal, outscoring opponents 2-0.

Despite the constant changes around him, Dickinson has taken ownership of the line, which hasn’t gone unnoticed among teammates.

“They’ve had that responsibility all year — especially ‘Dickey,’ before the line got changed and we had some injuries — of just being responsible on both sides of the puck,” said defenseman Seth Jones, who scored the winning goal Friday in overtime. “Defensively playing against the top forwards, [and] he’s done a great job chipping in offensively. He’s doing it all right now.”

Dickinson is enjoying the finest year of his career from a scoring standpoint. He netted his 15th goal of the season Friday, six more than his previous career high of nine, set in 2019-20.

That production is much needed as the Hawks scrounge for ways to put the puck in the net. And while Dickinson has had success scoring, the line can improve in that department.

“We haven’t been on the scoresheet for the past few games, so it’s definitely something that’s been on our mind to get involved,” Dickinson said. “We can’t just be strong defensively; we’ve got to chip in offensively. So it’s nice that we were able to click for a few [Friday] and have an impact on that side, as well.”

The chemistry is brewing on the line. Anderson scored his first goal of the season Friday on a two-on-one rush with Blackwell. Blackwell actively shot the puck — a point of emphasis from Richardson — putting five shots on goal.

As the Hawks head out on a four-game trip to Vancouver, Seattle, Edmonton and Calgary before the All-Star break, they’ll need the Dickinson line to continue denting the score sheet, not only to help the team win but to boost morale.

“When anybody does it [scoring], it brings so much life to the bench,” Anderson said. “The last couple of games only getting one goal, [and on Thursday] getting shut out, it’s kind of deflating. It’s hard to get momentum going.”

But the line’s success goes back to Dickinson’s consistency. He recently signed a two-year, $8.5 million extension and has taken on more of a leadership role in his second season with the Hawks.

“He’s one of those top guys holding each other accountable, making sure guys are pulling their weight and keeping a positive outlook,” Anderson said. “He’s making sure guys are sticking with the process.”