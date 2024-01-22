The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 22, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks won’t have All-Star representative with Connor Bedard officially replaced

With the NHL naming Jets forward Kyle Connor and Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck as All-Star replacements instead of one of Bedard’s teammates, the Hawks won’t have anyone at All-Star Weekend for the first time since 2004.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks won’t have All-Star representative with Connor Bedard officially replaced
Connor Bedard has been officially replaced on the NHL All-Star Game roster.

Connor Bedard has been officially replaced on the NHL All-Star Game roster.

Getty Images

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Blackhawks won’t have star rookie Connor Bedard as their All-Star Game representative. That announcement has been inevitable for weeks, ever since Bedard broke his jaw.

But Monday brought a surprise: For the first time since 2004, the Hawks won’t have an All-Star Game representative at all.

The NHL named Jets forward Kyle Connor and Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck as replacement All-Stars, filling the spots vacated by Bedard and injured Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel.

The league set a precedent last season of not necessarily picking a new representative from a star-lacking team when their original selection gets hurt. When Kraken forward Matty Beniers was injured, they selected Knights forward Chandler Stephenson instead of another Kraken player.

That precedent hadn’t quieted speculation about which relatively low-profile Hawk might go in Bedard’s stead this year, though, with Jason Dickinson emerging as the favorite. Dickinson recently mentioned teammates joking with him about the possibility.

Dickinson can now instead enjoy a warm vacation — or spend more time with his six-month-old daughter Willow. But Hawks fans might not have much reason to tune in to the festivities Feb. 1-3 in Toronto.

Bedard’s injury also cost him his chance Monday to play in his hometown. The Hawks won’t be back to Vancouver again this season, although they will come twice next season.

“He’s devastated not to be here and playing, let alone just being here,” coach Luke Richardson said. “But he’s on course [with his] recovery.”

No Perry revenge

Ex-Hawks forward Corey Perry was officially introduced Monday by the Oilers, but it seems the juicy potential storyline of him facing the Hawks on Thursday — the Hawks and Oilers’ third and final meeting this season — won’t come to fruition.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters in Edmonton that Perry will likely debut Saturday instead, giving him sufficient practice time this week to get up to speed.

Knoblauch also said the Oilers’ front office performed due diligence about Perry’s background and misconduct on the Hawks and said he’s confident Perry will not be a negative distraction. The Oilers have a history of openness toward players with off-ice controversies, having also signed Evander Kane in 2022 after his array of legal issues and contract termination by the Sharks.

Saturday marks the deadline for the NHL Players’ Association to file a grievance related to Perry’s Hawks contract termination. It remains unclear if they will do so.

Tocchet-Richardson love

Rick Tocchet reached his one-year anniversary as Canucks coach on Monday after coincidentally starting his tenure in Vancouver with a win over the Hawks this time last year.

He has done an excellent job since, making the Canucks one of this season’s biggest surprises as the Pacific Division leader. He and Richardson, who played together on the Flyers from 2000 to 2002, both praised each other extensively before the game.

“I’m a big fan of Luke Richardson and his work,” Tocchet said. “[The Hawks have] dealt with a million injuries. I don’t even know half the guys in the lineup sometimes because they’re coming up from the minors. But the one common denominator is they work hard. They play a lot of 2-1 hockey games.”

Said Richardson: “He’s coaching just the way he played. The [Canucks] play a ferocious, offensive, forechecking, attack game. ... He’s such a great motivator and he’s always excited — he’s got a lot of energy when he comes to the rink. That festers right into the team, and they look like they’ve been transformed.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Forward Nick Foligno returns to practice as Blackhawks embark on four-game trip
Jason Dickinson’s line is model of consistency amid Blackhawks’ offensive struggles
Polling Place: How do voters feel about a potential new White Sox stadium in the South Loop?
Projecting Alex Vlasic’s next Blackhawks contract based on comparable examples
Blackhawks beat Islanders on Seth Jones’ overtime winner
Blackhawks’ offense nonexistent in shutout loss to Sabres
The Latest
Mary Brooks, 66, waters her plants in her home in the motel-style apartments at 14437-45 S. Halsted St. in Harvey, Jan. 19, 2024. The building, where Brooks has lived for nearly four years, was deemed unsafe and city officials ordered an evacuation by Dec. 29. About a week after the deadline, a crew started boarding up units while tenants like Brooks were still living there. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Housing & development
Since video went viral of Harvey apartments boarded up, tenants struggle to move
A handful of residents remain at a Harvey apartment complex that was at the center of a recent controversy when the city and owners attempted to shut down the buildings while people remained in the units.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Dexter King was named for the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, where his father preached during the Montgomery bus boycott. As an adult he portrayed his father in a 2002 TV movie about Rosa Parks.
Obituaries
Dexter Scott King, son of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., dies of cancer at 62
Dexter King was the third of the civil rights leader’s four children. He was an attorney who worked to protect the family’s intellectual property and chaired the King Center.
By Associated Press
 
Niles West’s Joey Pantazis (23) is celebrated by fans after scoring during the game against Niles North.
High School Basketball
Monday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Snow-covered dirt in the yet-to-be-developed 78 neighborhood.
Letters to the Editor
Open space, natural areas should be part of The 78 development
This 62-acre site, where the White Sox might build a new ballpark, is an enormous opportunity to work with nature and the river to build resiliency for Chicagoans, the executive director of Friends of the Chicago River writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Examples of products containing red dye 3 or titanium dioxide, two of five additives that would be banned for use in foods and beverages under legislation proposed in Illinois. Shown are Kimberley’s frosted soft sugar cookies, Nesquik strawberry low-fat milk, Streit’s Jordan almonds and Sun-Maid vanilla yogurt covered raisins purchased on Jan. 21, 2024 in Chicago.
The Watchdogs
Illinois bill seeks to ban food additives linked to health issues
The five additives, including red dye No. 3, would be banned from retail sales of foods and beverages in Illinois by 2027.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 