Blackhawks sign goalie Petr Mrazek to two-year contract extension

SEATTLE — January has been the month of two-year extensions for the Blackhawks.

Goalie Petr Mrazek inked his own two-year contract Wednesday that will keep him in Chicago through 2026 with a salary-cap hit slightly over $4 million per year, per a source,

Mrazek, Nick Foligno and Jason Dickinson were going to be three of the Hawks’ most notable unrestricted free agents after this season, but all three have now signed two-year extensions with cap hits between $4 and $4.5 million.

They’ll form what’s shaping up to be a “rebuild core” for the Hawks to usher the franchise through a transition period — during which they’ll have abundant cap space — up until Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski come due for their second contracts in summer 2026.

Mrazek has been excellent for the Hawks this season in some difficult situations. Among 64 qualifying goalies around the NHL, his .907 save percentage (entering Wednesday) ranks 27th and his plus-3.4 goals saved above average (GSAA) ranks 23rd.

This story will be updated.

