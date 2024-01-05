Connor Bedard ruled out of Blackhawks-Devils game after hit from Brendan Smith

NEWARK, N.J. — Connor Bedard never saw Brendan Smith coming Friday.

Shortly after Bedard carried the puck into the Blackhawks’ offensive zone during the first period, the Devils defenseman stepped up and delivered a crushing high hit.

Bedard immediately skated to the bench holding his face — while Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and a number of his Hawks teammates ignited a brawl below the net — and went directly to the locker room.

He did not return for the second period and was ruled out for the game by the Hawks.

It’s the first time in his NHL career that the 18-year-old rookie has dealt with an injury. He had appeared in each of the Hawks’ first 38 games of the season uninterrupted, averaging 19:29 of ice time per game.

Just hours earlier Friday, he had discussed his nomination as the Hawks’ representative to the All-Star Game.

“I’m happy with being announced,” Bedard said before the game. “Obviously with our group, it hs been a little frustrating lately with the results of the games. It’s good to go there and meet some of those guys, so it should be fun.

“I feel like I’m getting more comfortable and stuff. There’s a lot of areas I can be better, for sure. But I think that’s part of when you’re young — your first [season] is learning. Hopefully, I can be a better version of myself in the second half.”

This story will be updated.

