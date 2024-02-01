Ex-Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat finding stability, reuniting with Patrick Kane in Detroit

TORONTO — The last time Alex DeBrincat was an NHL All-Star, he had a fake baby strapped over his Blackhawks jersey in an outlandish reference to “The Hangover” during the 2022 breakaway challenge.

Things have changed a lot over the past two years, both for All-Star Weekend and for DeBrincat.

The now-26-year-old forward has changed teams twice — from the Hawks to the Senators to his hometown Red Wings — and has reestablished some stability after signing a four-year, $31.5 million contract in Detroit last summer.

The skills competition has also been overhauled. Just 12 players — out of the 44 total All-Stars — will compete with a $1 million prize on the line, ideally intensifying the Friday event after it had descended past silliness into awkwardness during recent years.

DeBrincat isn’t one of those 12 competitors. Nor are any Hawks, since the league didn’t select a replacement All-Star from the Hawks’ patchwork roster to take injured Connor Bedard’s spot. That makes DeBrincat — 19 months removed from his Hawks tenure — the closest thing to a Hawks All-Star this year.

But he, unlike the Hawks, still has plenty of high-profile hockey to look forward to the rest of the season. At 26-18-6, the Wings currently hold the Eastern Conference’s final wild card spot, six points ahead of the ninth-place Islanders. If they maintain it through April, DeBrincat will head to the playoffs for real — not counting the expanded 2020 bubble — for the first time.

“It has been an easy transition for me,” DeBrincat said Thursday.

During his underwhelming 2022-23 season in Ottawa, DeBrincat was encouraged to play a more physical style and ended up setting a career high with 109 hits (while tallying 66 points in 82 games).

This season, his style has more closely resembled how it looked in 2021-22. Through 50 games — lifting him to the 500-career-game milestone — he has recorded 43 points and only 19 hits.

“Even when I was in Chicago, I don’t think I was soft by any means — I would try to finish my checks,” he said. “But last year taught me how to play that little bit more physical style. There’s definitely a happy medium. ... [If] I can separate a puck from the guy, that’s what you need to do.

“Each year, I learn so much new stuff. I’ve had a couple different coaches, and to learn different things from each guy is awesome. Every year I try to become a better hockey player, so I think that’s what’s happening.”

Perhaps DeBrincat’s reunion with Patrick Kane has contributed to his personal rejuvenation. Every mention of Kane brought a bright smile to his face Thursday, even if seeing the lighter shade of red on No. 88’s back — and looking down and seeing the same shade on his own chest — remains sometimes jarring.

“It’s definitely weird seeing him in that jersey,” he said. “But I think it looks great.”

It’s worth noting the Hawks wouldn’t have been able to land Bedard, restock their prospect pool and brighten their future without parting ways with DeBrincat and Kane, but their success together on the Wings — of all teams — still sits poorly with plenty of Chicagoans.

And from the first shift of Kane’s Wings debut Dec. 7, DeBrincat saw he was indeed the “same old Patrick,” his hip resurfacing surgery having not diminished his talent whatsoever.

Kane tallied 16 points in his first 19 games before suffering a lower-body injury unrelated to his hip on Jan. 14. He’s expected to return immediately after the All-Star break.

“I knew, ‘If there’s one guy that can come back from that [surgery], it’s him,’” DeBrincat said. “He’s definitely a hockey nerd. [He] always thinks about hockey and how he can be better. That’s what makes him so good: he’s always trying to do new things.”

