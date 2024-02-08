Blackhawks exit break like they entered it with low-scoring loss to Wild

The post-All-Star Break version of the Blackhawks looks remarkably similar to the pre-break version.

The Hawks returned Wednesday after 10 days off and slogged to a 2-1 loss to the Wild, dropping their fifth straight game dating back to January — a span in which they’ve scored only three goals.

“We’re starving for goals,” Hawks forward Nick Foligno said. “We’re in the second half of the season where we’re gonna get teams’ bests, because they’re pushing for playoffs. We’ve got to find a way to give our best, too, in a lot of those areas, and expect more of ourselves. Not grip the stick more, but know that we have the ability to score.”

The Foligno brothers provided the most compelling storyline of the night. Wild forward Marcus Foligno logged nine penalty minutes after trucking Petr Mrazek in the first period and exchanging punches in a lengthy heavyweight fight against Jarred Tinordi in the second.

But after Nick Foligno scored the Hawks’ lone goal to tie the game, Marcus tipped in the game-winner with 9:53 left in regulation.

“Our family’s probably happy,” Nick Foligno added. “I’m sure they’re happy. I’m pissed off.”

The Hawks recorded only one shot in goal in the entire first period — which wasn’t a first this season, as they did the same thing Dec. 7 against the Ducks — but rallied to get outshot only 25-21 in total. Colin Blackwell had a great look at a gaping net with three minutes left, but his shot was blocked along the line.

“As we know, right now it’s hard to score, and it didn’t go in for us,” coach Luke Richardson said.

Waite grateful for Mrazek

Petr Mrazek’s resurrection from warm-body goaltender to arguably the Hawks’ MVP has been quietly one of the most enjoyable storylines of this generally bleak season.

The Czechia native — who will turn 32 next week — made his 33rd start of the season Wednesday, stopping 23 of 25 shots in yet another rock-solid outing. He has posted a .910 save percentage and a plus-6.6 GSAA. He’s also on pace to set a new single-season career high in starts, thoroughly earning his two-year contract extension.

Nobody has enjoyed his success more than Hawks goalie coach Jimmy Waite, who is not only largely responsible for Mrazek’s improvement but has also become close friends with him.

“We got Petr from Toronto because they wanted to get rid of a contract, and now we re-sign him — it is gratifying for me,” Waite said recently. “It’s a reward for me when you see a goalie doing well and re-signing. I’m really happy.”

Sometimes, a coach’s message and approach and a player’s technique and personality mesh perfectly, and that’s what has happened in this case. Not an interview goes by without Mrazek praising Waite or Waite praising Mrazek.

“We found a good way for him to play a lot of situations, and his game is really in order,” Waite added. “There’s no gray area in his game. He has been really...fun to coach. He really likes my input and he really tries to implement everything we talk about, so I like that about his game.

“He gives us a chance every night to win. It’s crazy how consistent he has been throughout the whole year.”

That consistency has been enabled by his health, as he has managed to avoid the recurring groin issues that plagued him the last few years.

“It’s always in the back of your mind: ‘If I push side-to-side, am I going to hurt myself again?’” Waite said. “It’s hard to play that way. The training staff have done a great job with him to keep him healthy, and he’s putting in the time, too.”

