Blackhawks need more from Taylor Raddysh during season’s final stretch

If the Blackhawks had traded Taylor Raddysh at last year’s trade deadline or last summer, they could’ve gotten a decent return. Twenty-goal scorers with salary-cap hits under $800,000 don’t grow on trees.

They didn’t trade him, though, because they thought he might be part of the future. He’s only 25 — until later this month, at least — and he looked like a blossoming high-efficiency secondary scorer. His shooting percentage of 15.5% last year seemed like a trait, not an anomaly.

But things have come crashing down for Raddysh this season. He has been a non-factor in the Hawks’ team-wide offensive woes.

His secondary assist on the Hawks’ lone goal Wednesday against the Wild marked his first point since Dec. 23. Through 46 games, he touts only five goals and 11 points — down from 37 points in 78 games last season.

His shooting percentage is a big factor. It has fallen all the way to 6.4% in a cruel dose of regression.

Come practice Thursday, Raddysh had finally been moved off the first line — a spot he had held for weeks without the production to justify it — and onto the third line alongside MacKenzie Entwistle and Boris Katchouk.

For all the focus on Lukas Reichel needing a much-improved stretch run to salvage his disappointing season before hitting restricted free agency this summer, Raddysh sits in the exact same boat. He, too, needs a spring revival as much as anyone.

“When you don’t create those chances, then you don’t feel like you belong,” coach Luke Richardson said Thursday. “It would [damage] your confidence. Some of them get down on themselves a little bit from missing the chances, but I keep reassuring guys like Reichel and Raddysh — guys that are really doing a lot of good things on the ice and creating those chances.

“When [the chances] stop coming, that’s when we’ll start worrying. But we still have to put the work in and bear down.”

Raddysh had one of those great chances halfway through the second period Wednesday when rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski put a great move on Joel Eriksson Ek, darted down the boards and hit Raddysh all alone in front of the net — but Raddysh tipped the puck just wide.

Richardson said he would’ve liked to see Raddysh demonstrate more patience in the moment since he was so open. He would’ve had time to check the goalie’s positioning and decide whether to elevate the puck or just slide it in.

“But when you don’t score, you don’t have the patience,” Richardson added. “It’s a hard thing to come by until it goes in, and then you start to feel more comfortable.”

A couple shifts later, Raddysh flubbed an attempted back-pass to Alex Vlasic that could’ve been disastrous if Vlasic hadn’t quickly poked it away from Brandon Duhaime. But the Hawks’ goal happened later that shift, and Raddysh played his part by gathering a deflected pass along the offensive blue line and getting it inside to Philipp Kurashev.

Digging into the numbers, Raddysh is actually shooting more frequently this season, averaging 11.9 attempts per 60 minutes (compared to 10.4 last season). But only 52% of his attempts have been credited as scoring chances, down from 63% last season.

It has been the same narrative throughout 2023-24 so far: Raddysh just hasn’t looked as impactful, as dangerous or as efficient as did in 2022-23. That needs to change during the season’s final 31 games.

Note: The Hawks sent out season-ticket membership renewal offers Thursday. The average seat saw a price increase of about 6%, but most prices remain equal to or less than they were in 2021-22, before the big 2022 price reduction. Some 300-level sections — as well as on-the-glass seats — received the biggest hikes.

