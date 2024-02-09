Blackhawks’ scoring woes not affecting goalie Petr Mrázek

Goalie Petr Mrazek has been one of the few bright spots in a dismal season for the Blackhawks.

Mrazek is having his best season since 2019-20. He has a 2.89 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and a .515 quality-start percentage. But amid his strong season, he also entered play Friday with a 12-20-1 record — two losses off his career high of last season.

The losses are partly due to a lack of goal support and the Hawks’ young defensive corps, but he’s not letting any frustration show.

“He’s a really good teammate, supportive of the guys and patient,” coach Luke Richardson said. ‘‘We’re frustrated for him as a team. The guys battle for him, and we’re trying to get him the win and get him more goal support. The players know how great he’s been playing and keeping us in games, and he should have more wins the way he’s played.’’

Mrazek ranks second in the NHL in saves at five-on-five and is on paceto set a single-season high in starts. But for him to get the victories the team wants him to have, the offense has to start producing.

‘‘Subconsciously, you’re thinking about it,’’ Richardson said when hewas asked whether the Hawks have lost confidence offensively. ‘‘As long as we’re creating those opportunities, [it’s OK]. But I do the same thing with them, [saying] that we have to stay confident and that we’re doing a lot of the right things.’’

Richardson said he wants the Hawks to have more of a shooting mentality. Not every goal is going to be pretty, so manufacturing goals has to be a priority for a team desperate for offense.

‘‘[We have to] make it as difficult for the [opposing] goalie as we can,’’ Richardson said. ‘‘We have to be confident we’re going to get a couple of goals here one night and have a win, and hopefully that propels us to have a little more confidence in shooting the puck.’’

With veteran players — Mrazek and forwards Nick Foligno and Jason Dickinson — signing extensions last month, the Hawks can continue to build without worrying about trade-deadline deals changing their lines and special-teams units drastically.

The power play continues to be an area in which the Hawks need improvement. Their 12.3% power-play conversion rate ranks last in the NHL. Converting more of those opportunities would help to relieve their scoring drought.

‘‘We’re in so many of these close games [that special teams are] going to make a big difference for us,’’ Richardson said.

The absence of injured rookie Connor Bedard (broken jaw) has magnified how hard it is to finish in the NHL. Add in forwards Taylor Hall and Andreas Athanasiou getting injured near the start of the season and forward Anthony Beauvillier missing more than a month now with a wrist injury, and the Hawks’ scoring depth is severely depleted.

The rash of injuries has forced defensive-minded forwards such as Foligno, Dickinson and Joey Anderson to carry more of the offensive burden.

‘‘Not to take away from anyone playing now or to put too much pressure on Connor, but [scoring is] what he’s known for,’’ Richardson said of Bedard. ‘‘One player out of our lineup like that makes a big difference.’’

Despite the Hawks’ lacking offense, however, Mrazek has remained a consistent plus in the net.

‘‘The guys are frustrated they can’t provide him more [offense], but they have to be more determined,’’ Richardson said.

