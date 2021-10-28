 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

From antagonist to Bulls ambassador: Joakim Noah’s career is celebrated

The former Bulls standout is named team ambassador leading up the game against the Knicks and “Joakim Noah Night.”

By Joe Cowley
The Bulls will honor Joakim Noah during Thursday’s game at the United Center.
The Bulls will honor Joakim Noah during Thursday’s game at the United Center.
Brandon Dill/AP

Joakim Noah always did things his own way.

That’s how one goes from NBA antagonist to Bulls ambassador throughout a career.

Nicknamed “Stick’’ and then “Stick Stickity’’ while growing up in New York, Noah started in the shadow of his famous tennis star father, Yannick, but emerged as a star in his own right for a Bulls franchise that gambled on him coming out of Florida.

They weren’t gambling on Noah Thursday night. They were honoring him.

Not only was Noah’s nine-year career with the Bulls celebrated at the United Center on “Joakim Noah Night,’’ but the team announced in the afternoon that Noah was named a Bulls ambassador.

“When Joakim played for the Bulls, you could see how much he cared about the kids and everything that’s going on in the city,” Bulls president and COO Michael Reinsdorf said in a statement. “He still comes into town, and he still cares so much. People in Chicago realize that he was more than just a basketball player, he was someone who cared about the community, someone who was going to do his best to make a difference in this world and he has. Joakim embodies every quality you’d want in a team ambassador. This is a natural next step for a former player with such strong history of giving back to Chicago.’’

In his Bulls career, Noah was a two-time All-Star (2013, 2014) and a three-time All-Defensive team selection (First Team in 2013 and 2014, and Second Team in 2011). The big man was also named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2014.

In 572 regular-season games, he averaged 9.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, three assists, 1.41 blocks and 0.84 steals in 29.5 minutes per game, guiding the Bulls to the playoffs seven times.

Next Up In Bulls

The Latest

Bears STC Chris Tabor cloaked in secrecy about filling in for Matt Nagy vs. 49ers

If Nagy, who tested positive for the coronavirus Monday, isn’t cleared by Sunday, Tabor will handle challenges, timeouts, going for it on fourth downs and other head-coaching duties.

By Jason Lieser

Parents were fine with school vaccine mandates in the past, but COVID-19 may be a different story

COVID-19 vaccination has become politicized in a way that is unprecedented. Vaccinating school-aged children will be critical to controlling COVID-19, and lawmakers will need to proceed with caution.

By James Colgrove

Despite high waters of the Illinois River, Joshua Osborn finds some hope in aerial waterfowl survey

While flying the Illinois Natural History Survey’s weekly aerial waterfowl survey, Joshua Osborn made obvious note of the high water on the Illinois River (make that flooding in some areas) ahead of the central-zone opener on Saturday, but he also found some hope in the numbers.

By Dale Bowman

Abby Huntsman blames exit from ‘The View’ on ‘unbearable culture’

Huntsman said she raised concerns about how she felt to show executives but she was often met with a "blank stare" or comments about how "lucky" she was to be there.

By USA TODAY

Bears believe an offense shall come to pass

They’ve established the run in four games with Bill Lazor calling plays. But parlaying that success into a productive passing game has been problematic. They’re sixth in rushing, but 32nd in passing.

By Mark Potash

Former Chicago Park District lifeguard supervisor charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old employee

Mauricio Ramirez, 32, was ordered held on $500,000 bail for criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

By Matthew Hendrickson and David Struett