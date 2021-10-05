 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bulls hoping forward Patrick Williams will be ready for regular season

The second-year player has been sidelined with a sprained left ankle, but according to coach Billy Donovan, there’s a good chance Williams will be ready for Detroit if the ankle can withstand cutting and lateral movement.

By Joe Cowley

There are still some obstacles Patrick Williams has to pass the next few weeks if he wants to be in the starting lineup when the Bulls tip-off the regular season in Detroit.

Coach Billy Donovan sounded fairly confident on Tuesday that the second-year forward will answer that bell.

That didn’t seem to be the case when fall camp started and Williams was nursing a severely sprained left ankle, but if he shows that he can make lateral cuts in the next week and has no setbacks, the Bulls will indeed have their projected starting five ready to roll out for the start of the year.

“I think we’re pretty optimistic,’’ Donovan said. “What they really want to make sure is that the sprain has healed adequately, so we’ll probably be a little bit more on the cautious side just because I think once he starts randomly cutting they’ve got to see how he responds, and I think with as explosive and as powerful as he has been, one of the things they don’t want to do is have something where he’s not quite stable, he does something and tweaks it, and now he’s having to manage that in the middle of the year.

“There’s been nothing said to about, ‘Hey listen, this guy is going to miss the first week of the season, regular season.’ There’s been nothing like that.’’

Great news, especially as far as Williams goes.

The former first-round pick from the 2020 NBA Draft had an excellent offseason, especially as far as working on his aggressiveness on the offensive end, and more importantly, getting his conditioning to the next level.

It’s that condition aspect that Donovan sees as the key for Williams to take that jump to elite two-way player.

“The biggest thing for me is I think it was really, really eye-opening for him,’’ Donovan said of Williams’ rookie year. “You think about a guy 19 years old, plays one season in college, came off the bench, probably never really played in a 40-minute game where he played the whole college game, so his minutes were whatever they were. Now all of a sudden he goes from that and he’s guarding some of the guys we know he’s had to guard. There’s an endurance component for that where even though I think he worked really hard, I think he has a much better awareness of the kind of conditioning he does need to be in.’’

Welcome back

Lauri Markkanen wasn’t the only former Bull making a return on Tuesday, as free agent Denzel Valentine was also wearing a Cavs jersey.

The versatile wing signed a two-year, $4 million deal this offseason, and called the change a scenery part of the journey.

“Everybody’s journey is different,’’ Valentine said. “If it was perfect or easy, everybody would be doing it. I’ve gone through trials and tribulations. I’ve shown glimpses. I know what I’m capable of doing. I’ve done it here [with the Bulls]. I’m finally healthy now. This is going to be my second season coming in healthy, so I feel like my best basketball is ahead of me.

“I have no grudges, no nothing here. I don’t feel any type of way. Things just didn’t work out. But still I had great moments and great opportunities here and I had great teammates. I was blessed to play here.’’

The replacements

With Williams sidelined, and also Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) a late scratch, Donovan opted to start Javonte Green against the Cavaliers.

Jones’ ankle was expected to be short-term, while Donovan also announced that Tony Bradley was scratched, dealing with back soreness.

Next Up In Bulls

The Latest

CPS drops quarantine to 10 days after just 1.6% of kids exposed to COVID at school test positive

The changes come as the school system is still scrambling to recover from a poorly prepared testing program that has CPS "playing catch-up," as the district’s new CEO put it.

By Nader Issa

Arlington Heights’ playbook: Tax breaks, public financing only considered as ‘last resort’ in luring Bears, suburb’s mayor says

"We haven’t been asked for anything yet, we haven’t committed to anything yet, and we wouldn’t without plenty of thoughtful public discussions about it," Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Former NU professor denies stabbing boyfriend, says British man committed murder during meth-fueled threesome

"I didn’t help him." Wyndham Lathem said of his action’s in July 2017. "I just stayed in the bathroom while he was being killed."

By Matthew Hendrickson

Southern Illinois’ hospital ICU situation improving, but ‘we’re still really preparing for the next wave’

Critical care units across the region’s 22 hospitals are still operating at 79% capacity, but that’s a better than the past few weeks, when only one or two beds were available on most given nights for southern Illinois’ 400,000-plus residents.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Body pulled from Chicago River in Lincoln Park

The man was found in the water in the 1700 block of West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

3 teen boys stabbed during large fight on Near West Side

About 10 to 15 people were fighting each other near a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West Adams Street when three boys were stabbed, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire