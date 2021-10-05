Former Bull Lauri Markkanen gets a rude welcome in return with Cavs

The shooting stroke was still very pure.

Make or miss that was always going to travel well with Lauri Markkanen.

But the details of what went wrong in his four-year roller coaster ride with the Bulls?

It was foggy then, and it wasn’t about to be cleared up on Tuesday.

Markkanen returned to the United Center for the first time since a three-way trade sent the 7-footer to Cleveland over the summer, and did so admitting that he needed out of the only NBA organization he knew, but then left it at that.

“I don’t really need to go into all the details with you guys,’’ Markkanen said, when asked when his mind was made up about going elsewhere. “But I felt like a change of scenery was going to be good for me. And I’m happy with the position that I’m in now.

“When I was here, they treated me well. Things just didn’t go as planned. But I have nothing bad to say about them.’’

The feeling was mutual, as coach Billy Donovan explained on Monday that he not only wanted Markkanen to return for this year, but spoke to him personally about that several times after the 2020-21 regular-season campaign came to an end.

Donovan mapped out Markkanen’s role, let him know how important he was, and even had plans to visit him in Finland if need be, but the coach quickly knew it would be a wasted trip.

Whatever broke Markkanen wasn’t going to be fixed.

“I’ve always been professional,’’ Markkanen said, when asked if he could at least talk about when playing for the Bulls went south. “I’m going to come in and do my job every night. At the end of the year, I thought about my options. And that’s what I felt at the end of the year.’’

The divorce took place, and both sides felt it was for the better.

Markkanen got his change of scenery, and the Bulls showed him in the preseason opener exactly what he walked away from, beating Markkanen’s Cavs in a laugher 131-95.

As for Markkanen individually? Let’s say he’s had much better days in his old arena.

The former Arizona standout was 1-for-7 in his first 12 minutes played – all off the bench – and 0-for-2 from three. Markkanen did finish with 13 points on 4-for-10 shooting, but his small success came with the game all but decided in the second half.

He looked tentative around the rim and was loose with the ball. However, he did say he was glad to get the return out of the way, especially since he still has to come back to Chicago twice in the regular season.

“Great to get it out of the way,’’ Markkanen said.

The new-look Bulls were glad to get the first preseason game out of the way as well, but for much different reasons.

After spending the last week pounding on each other in intrasquad scrimmages, it was time to see what the revamped roster would do against another team.

How about dominate?

The starting five of Javonte Green, Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan absolutely ran Cleveland out of the building, with each finishing at least plus-30 or higher in plus-minus, and Vucevic and LaVine leading the way with plus-45.

As for life with Ball as the lead guard, it was great for all the starters, but especially for LaVine who scored 25 points in just 24 minutes thanks to Ball’s ability to put teammates in positions to have success.

“I think that’s something Zach is getting comfortable with,’’ Donovan said of what Ball displayed in the opener in facilitating for LaVine. “Now he’s in position where shots are being generated for him.’’