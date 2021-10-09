Bulls reserves Troy Brown Jr. and Javonte Green are making some noise

It was the pregame warmup that had a lot of interested eyes on it.

Hours before the Bulls hammered New Orleans at the United Center on Friday, forward Patrick Williams took the floor for a shooting session that involved testing the sprained left ankle yet again.

The second-year player showed lateral movement, put the ball on the floor, and didn’t look the least bit slowed by the injury suffered last month.

It’s safe to say his return is close, as long as there are no setbacks.

That doesn’t mean Billy Donovan is about to just put either of his “Swiss Army Knives’’ away.

That’s the best way to describe what both Javonte Green and Troy Brown Jr. can be for this Bulls team this season.

Two players that came to the roster late in deadline deals last season, two players that didn’t really get to show what they could provide off the bench, and now two players that suddenly look like versatile options for Donovan to throw at the opposition.

Through the first two preseason games, Brown had started in Williams’ power forward position even though he’s more big-guard size at 6-foot-4, and followed up his 13-point, four-block, two-steal performance against the Cavaliers with seven points and two more steals against the Pelicans.

Brown came off the bench for 13 points and two assists in the laugher over Cleveland, and had five points and three assists on Friday.

“Javonte has had a really good camp,’’ coach Billy Donovan said. “He kind of has fit in well with those [starting] guys. He kind of knows how to fit in, get his defense, get out in transition, get on the backboard, defend, switch, rotate defensively.

“He does a lot of things.’’

The same can be said of Brown.

While Green came over from Boston with Daniel Theis in a three-way trade, Brown was also moving, coming over from Washington. On paper, Theis seemed to be the big get in the deal, while Brown and Green felt like pieces that would get a look, but no long-term commitment with the core.

Both, however, have spent the summer and fall camp changing minds.

With the Bulls missing out on several veteran power forwards such as Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge in free agency, the build out of the roster turned to being athletic and versatile. Check and check with Brown and Green.

While Green can play and defend much bigger than his size, the 6-6 Brown also has guard instincts to go along with his small forward build.

“I feel like me and Coach have a good dynamic in the sense of me being like a Swiss Army Knife,’’ Brown said. “Whatever he needs on the court, that’s what I go do, whether it’s playmaking, rebounding, playing defense, hitting threes. So I feel like that’s my job on the team.’’

Once Williams, as well as backup guard Coby White (shoulder surgery) are healthy, it will be interesting to see what Donovan does with Brown and Green. Green is making a strong case to be the backup to Williams, especially when the Bulls want to go small, but there’s also Derrick Jones Jr. and Alize Johnson in the mix.

Brown should have an easier path to getting minutes, as really the only backup to DeMar DeRozan, but Donovan will have to find out how the bench all looks, considering he hasn’t had the full group practicing together yet.

What Brown cares about is he has now been able to show the Bulls what he’s fully capable of, rather than being thrown into the mix and learning on the fly like he had to last season.

“I’m more comfortable now and they’re more comfortable with me too, so they’re kinda letting me play my game,’’ Brown said. “We’ve got a whole new team this year, so it gave me a clean slate to show who I am.’’