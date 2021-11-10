 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bulls outshoot and overwhelm Dallas, flexing long-range shooting

The Bulls offense was already sitting at a high rating, despite the three-point shooting being an anchor. They not only proved the three can be their new friend, but turned to an old friend in playing some more chaotic defense.

By Joe Cowley

It was the black eye that wouldn’t go away through the early part of this Bulls season.

Billy Donovan’s club entered the game with Dallas last in the league in both three-pointers attempted per game (26.9) and made per game (9.5).

Then Wednesday happened.

Not even a frozen steak needed to be applied, and just like that the swelling went down.

Led by Lonzo Ball hitting a ridiculous 7-for-10 from three-point range, the Bulls shot the visiting Mavericks out of the United Center 117-107. Of course the chaotic defensive attack played a big factor, especially late in the third quarter, but the Bulls (8-3) also showed off the ability to strike from long range, finishing the night 15-for-31 from three-point range.

Considering they came into the game tied sixth overall in offensive rating, it’s a number that could even get better if they can continue being more consistent from outside. That could get scary for opposing defenses.

“Where we are right now would be about 25th in the league [last season],’’ Donovan said of the current offensive rating. “Points are down. I’m not trying to be negative. When the season starts, generally team defense is ahead of the offense, and offenses have a chance to progress. But I do think we can get better. Zach [LaVine], because he’s dealt with his thumb issue, hasn’t shot the ball at the level he’s capable of. Vooch [Nikola Vucevic] has not shot the ball [well], so there’s some upside there with those two guys.’’

LaVine only took two threes and hit both, while Vucevic went 1-for-3 from long range, but did go 8-for-14 on the night for 18 points.

It was Ball that flashed from long range and Alex Caruso’s defense that helped doom Dallas (7-4).

“It was good,’’ Caruso said about the defensive effort. “I just tried to be aggressive. I try and play my role. I think that’s the great thing about our team – we have bench guys that can do a lot of different things.’’

That’s why Donovan was optimistic about his team moving forward, especially on offense.

“We haven’t shot well from three,’’ Donovan said. “I do think free throws are down, three-point shooting percentages across the league are down, so that’s going to impact [offensive rating]. There is an upside for us offensively. I wouldn’t want to sit here and say, ‘Wow, we’re doing great offensively because of where are rating is right now.’ I think we can be better, play better, perform better. When we get out and play faster and the ball moves, that’s when we’re at our best. I do think there is a lot of growth we can make [offensively].’’

What they currently do defensively?

That remains the “it” factor for this team, and was on full display late in the third.

A Luka Doncic three-pointer with 4:28 left in that third stanza, cut the Bulls lead to just four. Caruso had an answer, however, and then some. Over the remainder of that third, Caruso sparked the Bulls to a 15-point lead, as the super sub finished with 11 points in just under six minutes of work that quarter, as well as nabbing two of his six steals, to tie his career high.

As a team, the Bulls also held Doncic to just 20 points, which was five points below his average.

“We got aggressive and got up into the ball and into the passing lanes,’’ Donovan said of what changed in that quarter. “Against any elite scorer like [Doncic], sometimes you’re at the mercy of their shot-making ability. He’s a tough-shot maker, and I thought our guys worked incredibly hard on him.’’

