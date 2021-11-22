Bulls run into a Pacers buzzsaw, losing at the United Center by 32

Throw the video from Monday’s game in the garbage.

No need to cut it up for a film session, no need to really even talk about it before boarding the flight to Houston on Tuesday.

That doesn’t mean there weren’t lessons to be learned from the embarrassing 109-77 loss to Indiana at the United Center, and they are lessons that Billy Donovan will be watching closely, especially with how his team now responds.

“We’re not getting the game back, but there is a standard we expect to play to,’’ Donovan said afterwards. “I’m not taking anything away from Indiana, they played well on both ends of the floor. I do think what we learn from this and how we respond to this will be important. How do we get from here to there? I’ve never been one to say, ‘Flush it, it didn’t happen.’ No, it did happen. In an 82-game schedule, nights like this happen.’’

Oh it happened, and it happened quickly.

The NBA schedule is full of trap games throughout the season. Back-to-backs, games after long road trips out west, or just an opposing team with a chip on its shoulder.

All those boxes were checked for the meeting with the Pacers.

Then again, the Bulls also consider themselves an elite team in the Eastern Conference, and that means understanding that off-shooting nights take place, but that shouldn’t dictate the entire energy of the game.

It did for the Bulls (12-6) and that was evident right from the tip.

A Justin Holiday three-pointer greeted the Bulls to start the evening, and after a DeMar DeRozan jumper and a Zach LaVine three-pointer, it had all the makings of the two alphas again hijacking an opposing team’s game plan.

The Pacers had different ideas, putting a shell on LaVine and DeRozan whenever they had the ball and also running heavy amounts of zone, daring Tony Bradley & Co. to attack. Bradley actually did for a bit, hitting back to back shots at the rim midway through that first stanza, but it all quickly fell apart.

By the end of the first quarter, the Bulls were down 31-16, allowing Indiana (8-11) to shoot 54.2% from the field and 4-for-10 from three, while outrebounding them 17-8.

The home team?

How about 7-for-22 (31.8%) and just 1-for-8 (12.5%) from three?

By the end of the first half, the deficit was 21.

“It wasn’t anything they hadn’t shown,’’ Donovan said of the Pacers zone. “I didn’t really think we attacked that very well or their man-to-man defense. We didn’t move in space well enough. It wasn’t anything we weren’t expected. We felt like it was coming, and we could have done a better job than we did.’’

Finishing the night with 13 assists was evident of just how stagnant the offense was, and Donovan didn’t want to use Alex Caruso being a late scratch as an excuse.

Caruso’s defense would have helped, but the Pacers still shot 41.9% from three, and outrebounded the Bulls 59-38.

Numbers that usually lead to bad nights.

“Just had a bad day,’’ LaVine said. “Lose by 30, lose by two. You still lose. Just take it as a learning experience. I think they hit us first and we couldn’t respond to it. And they just kept going. Offensively, defensively, we just didn’t have it.’’

They better find it.

It’s back on the road now, although against much lesser competition, taking on Houston and then Orlando.

If there was any good news, Donovan did say after the loss that Nikola Vucevic will travel with the team, but his playing status in his return from the coronavirus was still unknown.