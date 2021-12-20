 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bulls dominant in beating the Rockets, and no late-game heroics needed

Thanks to a season-high 66 points from the Bulls bench, DeMar DeRozan could leave the cape at home for a night. That doesn’t mean his game still wasn’t opening eyes, but as Nikola Vucevic explained, enough eyes?

By Joe Cowley
Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) celebrates with teammate Lonzo Ball (2) after making a basket while being fouled.
Paul Beaty/AP

Nikola Vucevic wasn’t just sticking up for a former college teammate.

The Bulls big man was preaching.

He was explaining why DeMar DeRozan’s unique skillset has been somewhat forgotten and disrespected over the years. Why his former USC teammate has never cracked that status as one of the league’s elite players.

“I mean in Toronto they were one of the best teams in the league for a long time, and obviously in the playoffs it was tough for them at times because they ran into one the best player in the world in LeBron [James] for years,’’ Vucevic said. “There was some people unfairly going at [Toronto] for losing. I think it was unfair because they just happened to run into a guy that at that time was too dominant. It is what it is. Media and people have their views on certain players. I think the NBA and the players they know how good DeMar is and what he brings to the table. I think at the end of the day that’s all he cares for.’’

That and winning, which DeRozan was once again helping the Bulls do Monday against Houston.

After putting on a 19-point, fourth-quarter clinic and scoring 38 in the win over the Lakers on Sunday, DeRozan’s follow-up was less entertaining, but also not as necessary.

Thanks to a season-high 66 points by the Bulls bench, as well as a 10-21 Rockets team that had crashed back down into reality after a hot streak a few weeks ago, DeRozan didn’t need the cape for fourth-quarter heroics, still scoring 26 points in the 133-118 Bulls blowout win.

A welcomed relaxing night for the veteran, who came into the game fifth in the league in scoring with 26.8 points per game, but led the league in fourth quarter scoring averaging 8.2 points in that final stanza.

“I mean you guys have seen it all year,’’ Vucevic continued of DeRozan’s game. “When he gets to his spot there’s no stopping him. Analytics got too involved in the game of basketball and that’s what happens.

“That’s one of the reasons people were hating on DeMar’s game, because everyone is shooting threes. I’m not totally against [analytics], but I think they have too big of a part, and at the end of the day if a player is really, really good at something like he is at shooting that mid-range, you can’t take that away from him to shoot threes. Why would you not let him shoot it? Find a way to make it work with him and the players around him. I think that’s where things have gotten confused. Teams are trying to change players rather than make it work with the players they have.’’

Not an issue for coach Billy Donovan, who continued mixing and matching lineups from his short-handed roster, and still getting stellar results with the Bulls now 19-10.

That was on display against Houston, and very quickly.

Starting Javonte Green, DeRozan, Vucevic, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, the home team jumped out quickly, even with Caruso leaving the game with a left mid-foot sprain.

By the end of the first the Bulls were up 35-26, and by the half it was stretched out to a 73-54 lead.

The only suspense at the United Center was how big the Bulls could make the lead, as well as updates from the Vikings-Bears game.

One of those went well.

“I give those [bench] guys a lot of credit,’’ Donovan said of the win. “They provided a huge lift on both ends of the floor. It’s good seeing their hard work get rewarded.’’

Alfonzo McKinnie finished with 16 points, Coby White had a season-high 24, and Tyler Cook chipped in with 11.

