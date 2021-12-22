NBA postpones Wednesday’s Bulls-Raptors game

The Bulls have now had a third game postponed by the NBA, as the league has postponed Wednesday night’s game with Toronto.

The Raptors landed in Chicago on Tuesday night with a skeleton lineup, as well as traveling party, having been decimated by the health and safety protocol. Precious Achiuwa, Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn, Pascal Siakim, Gary Trent Jr., and Fred VanVleet headlined the Toronto players that were out for the game at the United Center.

The league also postponed Thursday’s Nets-Trail Blazers game at Portland.

The moves raise the total number of postponements this season in the NBA to nine because of virus-related reasons, including three consecutive Nets games that have needed to be rescheduled.

The league entered Wednesday with 84 players from 20 teams known to be in the protocols, a figure that fluctuates almost on an hourly basis. But the NBA has no plans to pause the season, Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this week in an interview with ESPN.

Contributing: Associated Press