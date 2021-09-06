Bulls use forward thinking to add depth to the frontcourt

The free agent stockpile was running out of bodies at the forward spot once the Bulls lost out on the Paul Millsap sweepstakes last week.

On Monday, the organization had no choice but to go sifting through the remains.

A source confirmed that the Bulls added some much needed depth to the frontcourt adding both wing Stanley Johnson and power forward Alize Johnson.

Not only did it fill out the final two roster spots the Bulls had, but gives the team a chance to see if Johnson & Johnson can find some lost promise from previous seasons.

Stanley Johnson, who was the No. 8 overall pick from the 2015 NBA Draft, might have the bigger upside of the two, showing promise in his early days with Detroit, before an inability to shoot from outside caught up with him.

Alize Johnson is another explosive leaper for the Bulls, who will have former dunk contest winners Zach LaVine and Derrick Jones Jr. patrolling the skyline.

The reality for both, however, is playing time won’t be easy to come by if the Bulls stay healthy. Yes, the frontcourt lacks depth, but veteran DeMar DeRozan and second-year forward Patrick Williams will be firmly entrenched as starters.

Where Alize Johnson could factor in is as a reserve big, but he’ll have to still beat out the likes of Tony Bradley and promising rookie Marko Simonovic. Bradley is a pure rim protector, while Simonovic showed in Summer League that he can play the five or four, with an ability to stretch the floor.