Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan on track to be All-Star starter

The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan continues to hold his lead in the fan voting for Eastern Conference All-Star Game guards.

DeRozan is sixth in the overall voting, behind LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

Fan voting, which closes on Saturday, accounts for 50% of the vote to determine the All-Star Game starters. Current layers and a media panel will account for 25% each.

Head coaches will select the reserves.

TNT will reveal the 2022 NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, on Thursday, Jan. 27 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax.

Eastern Conference

Guards

1. DeMar DeRozan (CHI) – 4,121,034

2. Trae Young (ATL) – 2,147,111

3. Zach LaVine (CHI) – 1,988,452

4. James Harden (BKN) – 1,962,928

5. LaMelo Ball (CHA) – 958,717

6. Kyrie Irving (BKN) – 844,398

7. Fred VanVleet (TOR) – 577,540

8. Derrick Rose (NYK) – 490,655

9. Darius Garland (CLE) – 343,551

10. Jaylen Brown (BOS) – 330,409

Frontcourt

1. Kevin Durant (BKN) – 5,496,513

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) – 5,124,925

3. Joel Embiid (PHI) – 3,305,229

4. Jayson Tatum (BOS) – 1,580,022

5. Jimmy Butler (MIA) – 1,384,267

6. Jarrett Allen (CLE) – 507,074

7. Pascal Siakam (TOR) – 424,135

8. Bam Adebayo (MIA) – 417,661

9. Miles Bridges (CHA) – 330,372

10. LaMarcus Aldridge (BKN) – 318,655

Western Conference

Guards

1. Stephen Curry (GSW) – 6,019,418

2. Ja Morant (MEM) – 2,623,359

3. Luka Dončić (DAL) – 1,923,187

4. Klay Thompson (GSW) – 1,240,781

5. Devin Booker (PHX) – 867,222

6. Russell Westbrook (LAL) – 855,990

7. Chris Paul (PHX) – 758,336

8. Donovan Mitchell (UTA) – 612,350

9. Damian Lillard (POR) – 458,858

10. Anthony Edwards (MIN) – 304,343

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James (LAL) – 6,827,449

2. Nikola Jokić (DEN) – 4,132,522

3. Andrew Wiggins (GSW) – 2,644,571

4. Paul George (LAC) – 2,312,248

5. Anthony Davis (LAL) – 2,071,920

6. Draymond Green (GSW) – 1,861,562

7. Carmelo Anthony (LAL) – 1,449,475

8. Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) – 1,195,004

9. Rudy Gobert (UTA) – 583,976

10. Deandre Ayton (PHX) – 472,402