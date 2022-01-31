 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bulls guard Coby White continues showing versatility and bounce back

After a five-game shooting slump from three-point range, White has now responded with back-to-back solid showings from long distance. But the Bulls need him to continue expanding his game, especially if they want to stay near the top of the Eastern Conference. The other question with White? What happens come the trade deadline?

By Joe Cowley

Coby White has become well-versed in the idea that there’s only so much he can control.

A lesson definitely not easily learned, either.

The seventh-overall pick from the 2019 draft has been in and out of the starting lineup since his arrival, he’s played the off-guard, then the point guard, only to be pushed back off the ball, and he’s been in and out of the training room this season specifically, first trying to get over an offseason shoulder surgery and then testing positive for the coronavirus and grounded in the protocol.

Having his versatility challenged the entire way.

That was again on display during his Sunday post-game presser, with the AFC Championship game playing on a television on a side wall of the media room.

“What happened?’’ White said in mid-sentence, pivoting from basketball player to NFL analyst after a game-changing Cincinnati interception. “Ohhh …’’

White then quickly composed himself, laughed and said, “My bad,’’ finishing his answer as if he never broke stride.

Versatile alright.

“Whatever the team needs me to do,’’ White said of his mindset throughout all his ups and downs. “My role changes all the time. I’ve just got to adapt and continue to adjust. It’s nothing new for me. I’ve been doing it for awhile. Whatever the team needs I’m down to do whatever.’’

That doesn’t mean there’s not lingering questions surrounding White. That also hasn’t changed.

Specifically, when the roster is healthy will White be able to be that consistent scorer the Bulls need him to be off the bench? And will he even be a Bull after the trade deadline?

The second question might be a bit easier to guess, considering a league source said the Bulls have remained fairly quiet with the Feb.10 deadline approaching. That’s not a real surprise, considering vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has already earned the reputation as one of the hardest executives in the league to read, but also injuries have handcuffed the roster creativity the Bulls could have had.

The first question about White’s consistency, well, he’s been trying to answer it without saying a word.

He overcame slow starts in his return from the shoulder and Covid, he’s shown flashes of playing the point when asked to in small increments, he’s been better at attacking the rim, and he’s shown the ability to overcome shooting slumps.

Over a recent five-game stretch, White shot a dismal 4-for-29 (13.7%) from three-point range, but rather than shy away from long range, came back his last two games and went 7-for-13. He still has the mindset of taking what the defense gives him, but it’s a better understanding of what he’s actually being given.

“I feel like teams load up against Zach [LaVine] and DeMar [DeRozan], so if I can help by making some catch-and-shoot shots teams maybe won’t load up as much,’’ White said. “Trying to help those guys spacing wise. It’s trusting my shot, and if I’m open shooting it.’’

All well and good, but not all that’s being asked of him.

As long as Alex Caruso (wrist surgery) and Lonzo Ball (knee surgery) are on the shelf, coach Billy Donovan still needs White to play defense and play-make on offense. He’s not out there to be a three-point specialist, and he knows that.

More importantly, his teammates appreciate White’s understanding of what he has to do for them.

“He’s more mature as player,” center Nikola Vucevic said of White. “His understanding of the game is easier now. In that second unit, his ability to shoot and create is huge for us.’’

