Saturday, October 1, 2022
New-look Bulls offense? According to one player, it’s an open case

Forward Patrick Williams said the Bulls offense will focus around “position-less” basketball this season, and glimpses of it could come this week when the preseason games start.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Patrick Williams

Even with the preseason schedule down to just four games, don’t expect to see much from the Bulls on Tuesday, as they host Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.

It will basically be getting some work in for the starters, and a very vanilla look in most of the offensive sets.

That doesn’t mean that coach Billy Donovan and his staff haven’t spent the last five months in the lab, looking to change up the overall formula of this group, especially on the offensive end.

According to third-year forward Patrick Williams, Donovan wants to take advantage of the versatility of this group, which means a lot of “position-less’’ looks for the opposition.

How that plays out remains to be seen, but Williams liked the feel of it so far.

“The offense has kind of changed to more position-less, so I think I will be in different areas and different opportunities to make a play, whether that play is scoring or assisting or getting downhill and drawing the defense or whatever the play may be,’’ Williams said. “I think me and a lot of other guys, there’s different spacing this year to make plays, so I think definitely with my skillset and my size, my ability, just being able to make plays in whatever area or whatever aspect that may be, I think the offense is a lot more open and creative that way this year.’’

What Donovan also has on his side, especially with the starting group – with or without a healthy Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) – is the number of play-makers.

DeMar DeRozan averaged 4.9 assists last season, but two years ago in San Antonio handed out 6.9 per game. Zach LaVine averaged 4.9 assists per game in 2020-21, his first season with Donovan. Nikola Vucevic averaged 3.9 assists his first stint with Donovan. Then add in willing passers like Williams, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, and Ball when he’s healthy, and it will be interesting to see if the plan translates well from paper to the hardwood.

The questionnaire

Since guard Ayo Dosunmu was first drafted in the second round by the Bulls, his veteran teammates have raved about how curious he is and how many questions he’s asked.

Veteran Goran Dragic has become just the latest brain for him to pick.

“He’s a very cool guy,’’ Dosunmu said of his new teammate. “I ask a lot of questions. I asked him about his time in Phoenix, his short stint in Toronto, in Miami. He played in the Finals, he’s been in those tough games, he’s been in those tough battles. The more I pick his brain, the more it’s going to help me out.’’

LA story

DeRozan knows a lot of people in the Los Angeles area – famous and not famous.

So when Williams headed west to workout with DeRozan this summer, what kind of tour did he get? Not a very exciting one, as Williams made it very clear that it was a business trip first and foremost.

“No, I didn’t really get introduced to celebrities,’’ Williams said. “Obviously, being around his people, his family members, going to dinners, things like that, but not necessarily meeting any celebrities or things like that. But meeting celebrities to me isn’t really fun. I guess the basketball part is.’’

