Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Ayo Dosunmu wins Bulls’ starting point guard spot

“Ayo right now is going to be the guy back there for us,” coach Billy Donovan said. “He’s done a really good job this training camp and preseason.”

By  Annie Costabile
   
Ayo Dosunmu will be the Bulls’ starting point guard.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Coach Billy Donovan’s starting lineup for the Bulls’ last preseason game Tuesday had minimal significance.

With Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan given the game off, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez of the Bucks sitting out, the game was essentially a glorified practice.

But there have been two constants in Donovan’s starting five throughout the preseason: Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu.

Coming into the preseason, Donovan talked about his options at point guard in the absence of Lonzo Ball, but he has only used one of them — Dosunmu.

“Basically, yes,” Donovan said when asked if Dosunmu had won the starting spot. “Ayo right now is going to be the guy back there for us. He’s done a really good job this training camp and preseason.”

Dosunmu was averaging 11 points, 3.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds coming into the game, which the Bulls won 127-104.

Patrick Williams led the Bulls in his second start of the preseason with 22 points. Dosunmu had eight points against Milwaukee.

The second-year guard has been preparing for this role since he first started playing the game.

He wasn’t necessarily picturing this scenario after a rookie season that saw him juggling a role on and off the ball.

But moving seamlessly between both spots is nothing new to him.

In his freshman year at Westinghouse, he was on the ball. When he transferred to Morgan Park, he was moved off. At Illinois, he played both roles.

“My dad always told me I was blessed to have both intangibles,” Dosunmu said.

The difference between his rookie season and this one is that he came into training camp focusing on initiating the offense with the first unit.

As far as his leadership role in a lineup that will include veterans DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic, Dosunmu always has felt like their peer. But he recognizes there is room for growth with a respect-first mentality, of course.

“Talking to them a lot, being a good rookie to them, that all plays a role in [my comfort level being vocal],” Dosunmu said. “Now they give you the respect that you deserve.

‘‘Then when you’re on the court and go out there and play hard, and they see you out there fighting, they’ll do the same thing for you.”

Ball had surgery on his left knee Sept. 28 in Los Angeles and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks depending on how his knee responds in rehab. There is optimism from the organization that Ball will be back at some point this season, but beyond that, nothing is definitive.

It was Ball’s third surgery on his left knee since he was drafted in 2017. He has been adamant that he won’t return to the court until he’s completely healed and comfortable playing. In the meantime, Dosunmu has proved to be a capable starter in his absence.

But Ball is still dishing out assists, even while sidelined.

“He has told me about the pace of the game,” Dosunmu said. “Also just understanding my teammates, where they like the ball, being a student of the game and managing the game.

“Seeing him here, seeing him get back, it’s all a progression. Brick by brick, I tell him.”

The Bulls open the regular season next Wednesday on the road against the Heat.

