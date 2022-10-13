Big man Andre Drummond feeling free from long range in Bulls offense

It’s been awhile for some, so Andre Drummond would like to re-introduce himself.

At least that’s the way the Bulls big man has felt throughout this training camp.

There was a time when he was considered hands-down the best rebounder in the game, and he had two All-Star appearances to show for it. There were many nights the former No. 9 overall pick from the 2012 draft could fall out of bed and record a double-double. Drummond has nine seasons where he’s averaged at least 10 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Yet, playing on now six different teams since the 2019-20 season has somehow changed the narrative on his skillset.

Four preseason games with his latest team was a small taste of what he was and what Drummond could be, and the Bulls will need all of that from the veteran.

Not only did Drummond average 7.5 rebounds in just 16.4 minutes per game, but displayed a weapon he’s been sitting on for years.

Andre Drummond … three-point shooter?

“Probably like Year 6 [with the Pistons], every summer I would just go at it,’’ Drummond said, explaining the work he put into the long-range shot. “There’s videos that are out of me shooting them. I would never take them in a game. But it’s more so just working in the dark when nobody’s watching and being able to be prepared for those moments when it does come.’’

Preseason Game 3 in Toronto, was one of those moments.

Three shots from long range taken, and three made.

No biggie?

Well, since coming into the Association, Drummond has put up 114 three-point shots or about 0.2 per game, and made just 15 for a career 13.2% from beyond the arc.

The fact that he went 3-for-4 from three in the preseason is either a fluke or a new sense of what he can bring off the bench.

Drummond is betting on the latter.

When he signed a two-year, $6.5 million free agent deal to become a Bull, one of the discussions he had with coach Billy Donovan was the freedom to take a three if it’s there. Considering his history and the scouting report every opposing team has, it’s always going to be there.

“I want to be able to stay on the floor, and I want to be able to add different facets to my game to be able to help this team win,’’ Drummond said. “And if I’m able to make that corner three when I’m wide open, it adds another element to our team.’’

It also adds value to Drummond, especially with the offensive spacing Donovan wants to see.

While the addition of Tristan Thompson was a good fit in the Bulls locker room, it didn’t impact the court much, especially when Thompson was playing alongside Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

LaVine and DeRozan work with Nikola Vucevic because he doesn’t clutter the paint. That clears a runway for LaVine to the rim, and gives DeRozan’s lethal mid-range game operating room.

Drummond knew from Day 1 he wasn’t beating out Vucevic for the starting center spot, but being able to pull a defender out of the paint could warrant him more minutes with LaVine and DeRozan.

“With a team like this that spaces the floor so much, and I’m out there [on the perimeter] more times than not in this offense, it’s a shot that I have to work on and be able to knock at least one or two down now,’’ Drummond said. “It’s not gonna be something where I’m shooting contested threes or taking wild shots. It’s gonna be in the flow of the offense. If I’m open I’m shooting it.’’

Now all he needs is a new nickname.

“An-Trey’’ Drummond has a nice ring to it.

