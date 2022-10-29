The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls down two, as Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond miss 76ers game

While both Dosunmu and Drummond finished the game Friday in San Antonio, there was some collateral damage to come out of the hard-fought loss. The good news was both players were only expected to be sidelined a few days.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls down two, as Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond miss 76ers game
Ayo Dosunmu

Billy Donovan knew several of his players didn’t look right late in the game against San Antonio on Friday.

The Bulls coach found out a day later the exact toll that loss took.

Both Ayo Dosunmu (neck and back) and Andre Drummond (shoulder strain) missed the game with the 76ers, with the only good news to come out of it was that neither injury was deemed serious or considered more than a few days.

That didn’t mean the timing was great, however.

Since taking over the starting point guard duties from Lonzo Ball (knee surgery), Dosunmu was growing each game, especially from three point range. Entering the night, the former Morgan Park standout was shooting 45.8% from long range, and taking that shot with confidence.

“Just my hard work,’’ Dosunmu said of his improvements from three. “That was a part of my game I knew I had to improve.’’

Not that he was awful from three last season as a rookie, hitting 37.6% from out there, but Dosunmu knew he would be leaned on early while Ball was recovering. When the Bulls offense was at its best last season, Ball was finding himself open the corner and knocking that shot down consistently.

Dosunmu is trying to do the same.

“The reason why I think he has such great growth ahead of him is because of his ability to really learn and pick-up things,’’ Donovan said of Dosunmu and his outside shooting. “He can pick it up through film, he can pick it up through his own personal experience when you talk to him. He’s certainly made a lot of growth in that area [shooting three pointers].

“The next step for him is reading the floor on when we want him to drive. There’s times the ball is getting to him and it probably needs to be swung instead of driven. Sometimes he’s got to see what’s going on around him, and he’ll get that through experience.’’

As for Drummond and the shoulder, the big man took a nasty fall against the Spurs, but opted to play through it. His range of motion was an issue on Saturday morning, so he was sidelined.

Like Dosunmu, not an easy loss because of how effective Drummond has been as a rebounder. Not only did the back-up center score 17 points against the Spurs, but ripped down 14 boards.

The Bulls will take Sunday off, Monday will be a practice day, and Donovan was hoping to have both players available for the game in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Maxing out

When Patrick Williams was talking last week about finding a comfort zone playing alongside All-Stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, one of the names that was brought up was 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.

Not only was Maxey from Williams’ 2020 draft class, but has had to figure out playing with All-Stars Joel Embiid and James Harden.

He’s done more than figure it out, however, evident by the 44-point game he put up on Friday.

According to Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers, it’s a two-way street that young players have to navigate. Yes, they have to find their way, but they also have to show enough for veterans to trust them. That could be the biggest difference between Williams and Maxey right now.

“Especially in Tyrese’s case, that you can trust him,’’ Rivers said. “You can trust giving him the ball down the stretch. Trust is a tough one for veterans. Selective passing at the end of games to me kills teams. You’ve got to give the ball to the open guy, and the more we do that the better for our team.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Just Sayin’: Illinois, a 26-9 winner at Nebraska, is the big, bad wolf of the Big Ten West
‘Surreal’ night for Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, who hits milestone in a loss
Bulls guard Zach LaVine misses game vs. Spurs as knee saga continues
The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan looking to make history, share it with ‘Pop’
Bulls starters, including Patrick Williams, send a message in win over Pacers
The Andre Drummond effect is real, and the Bulls are experiencing it
The Latest
A woman, whose age is unknown, was found dead Monday, Aug. 8 in an alley in the Roseland neighborhood.
Crime
Man killed by gunfire in Roseland
The man, 27, was shot in the neck Saturday evening and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Illinois v Nebraska
College Sports
Just Sayin’: Illinois, a 26-9 winner at Nebraska, is the big, bad wolf of the Big Ten West
The 7-1 Illini aren’t playing around. They’re skipping the huffing and the puffing and going straight to blowing opponents’ houses down.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Two boys, both 17, were shot July 12, 2022, in Austin.
Crime
12-year-old boy shot in Little Italy
The boy was standing near a sidewalk when he was shot in the leg.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Brendan Sullivan
College Sports
Northwestern’s skid continues at Iowa
The Wildcats were held to 177 total yards
By Sun-Times wires
 
Chase Brown
College Sports
Illini keep rolling with road victory at Nebraska
Chase Brown runs for 149 yards and Tommy DeVito throws for 179
By Eric Olson | AP
 