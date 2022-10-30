Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic hasn’t tweaked his shot, just his mindset

From a technical standpoint, Nikola Vucevic hasn’t changed a thing with his three-point shot.

Not a tweak to the fundamentals, not a new and improved shooting program.

“Sometimes I’ll do reps, sometimes I’ll do competition shooting,’’ the Bulls big man said of his process. “I always look to find some fun, shooting games and competing against myself are the hardest ones. Nothing crazy. Just reps, reps, reps, continue to work, things I’ve been doing for a long time.’’

What has changed from last season for Vucevic?

His attitude.

It was well documented that the 2021-22 campaign was a rough one for the former two-time All-Star. Playing alongside DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine for the first time, Vucevic took the approach of being option three in that priority list.

It proved to be a tougher adjustment to make than Vucevic anticipated.

In his Orlando days, he was the offense. He was still dependent on teammates feeding him the ball, and feed him they did. That frequency led to him having a short-term memory. Miss an easy shot? No worries. He’ll get a chance on the next possession.

With DeRozan and LaVine that was not the case.

Welcome to life with two other alphas.

So when Vucevic missed easy shots last year or blew a lay-up, he would get stuck on it. Sometimes enough where he would carry it to the other parts of his game. Not because he questioned his ability, but because he knew the opportunities for redemption were few.

What a difference an offseason has made.

Vucevic’s attitude this season seems to be less about where he sits on the priority list and more about LaVine, DeRozan and Vucevic being a tripod. Kick one of the legs out and they all fail.

“I know how good I am,’’ Vucevic said after the Saturday loss to Philadelphia. “I know what I bring to the table. I’m a two-time All-Star so I didn’t get to where I am by chance. I know the work I put in, the time I put in.

“It’s just different sometimes for me still playing as a third option. Before, when I was the main option [with the Magic], even if the ball didn’t go in right away, you know I’ll get my shots. Last year I was pressing a little bit on it. This year, I’m just able to settle my role more.’’

That was evident against the 76ers and All-NBA goliath Joel Embiid.

Vucevic finished with 23 points, 19 rebounds and three assists, becoming the first player in franchise history to make five 3-pointers with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Of those five three-pointers he made, it came on just seven shots, displaying his efficiency.

The bigger picture was it helped rocket his three-point percentage on the season up to 36.4% after a dismal 31.4% last season.

And if LaVine had a little better court vision, who knows?

With the Philadelphia game there for the taking and just 37.8 seconds left, LaVine settled for a 20-foot jumper that he missed, not noticing a wide open Vucevic to his left, all but unguarded behind the arc in the corner.

“After looking at it, I should’ve thrown it to Vooch,’’ LaVine said afterward. “It was a bad read on my part. If you’re gonna take it, make it. If not, I gotta find Vooch. I wish I was able to re-do it.’’

Vucevic wasn’t about to point any fingers.

“I don’t think he saw me,’’ Vucevic said. “It was a solid shot by him. It just didn’t go in. I didn’t want to yell or anything because he was going into the shot and I didn’t want to disturb him. I know he didn’t miss me on purpose.’’

