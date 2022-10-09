Preseason message sent? In the East, it all matters says DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan often likes to remind anyone that will listen how he’s a student of the game.

Very few would argue that.

The Bulls veteran doesn’t just monitor what his own organization does with personnel decisions, but the entire league.

He also knows what matters.

Sunday mattered.

Not in the big-picture standings for the 2022-23 season or with some major roster decisions for the Bulls front office, but the 115-98 win in Toronto mattered with the message it sent.

After two preseason games against the Western Conference, DeRozan and the Bulls finally got their first look at exchanging blows with a team from the East. And not just any team from the conference, but a team that the Bulls could find themselves battling with for playoff position all season long.

The kind of matchup DeRozan had been embracing since camp began two weeks ago.

“You put me in a room with the best, it brings out the best in me,’’ DeRozan said recently “That’s the approach that we have to take this whole season. This is the toughest the East has been since I’ve been in the league. That makes it exciting.

“You want to compete at the highest level against the best. There are no nights off.’’

An attitude DeRozan would like to see his teammates take on with the regular season tipping off next week, and an attitude that was absent on far too many nights last season.

Like the Bulls, Toronto was more surprise than expectation last year. But both teams were battling for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs the last month, with both finishing on the outside looking in.

Toronto finished as the fifth seed in the East, while the Bulls were sixth, and each was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

The expectations for the Bulls this season is being more than one-and-done, which meant taking care of perceived like teams.

A business model that seemed way too ambitious in the first half.

Toronto’s length and physicality was an issue last season, and again seemed to be a familiar recipe through the first 24 minutes.

Not only did Toronto build a 10-point lead at the half, but turned the Bulls over 16 times.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan did make a small tweak to start the third quarter, returning Javonte Green to the starting lineup after he gave the nod to Derrick Jones Jr. at the start of the game.

Jones had been performing really well throughout camp, and Donovan had said after the Friday win over Denver that he wanted to reward him.

But with Green back in the momentum changed.

The Bulls (2-1) went on a 7-0 run to start the second half, and grabbed the lead with 7:33 left in the third on a Zach LaVine three.

Not only did the Bulls outscore the Raptors 30-23 in that quarter, but then watched the reserves close the game out in the final stanza, outscoring the home team 38-18.

DeRozan led the Bulls with 21 points, as well as grabbing eight rebounds and handing out eight assists, while Green chipped in 17 on 7-for-8 shooting.

What did become apparent in the latest showing was that Patrick Williams’ demotion to the second unit might have staying power.

Donovan downplayed that scenario on Friday, insisting a final decision on what role the No. 4 pick from the 2020 draft would play was still undecided, but it was another shaky night for Williams, finishing 1-for-8 from the field against the Raptors.

NOTE: Goran Dragic was given the game with the Raptors off, as Donovan had said that he wanted to keep the 36-year-old veteran rested going into the season.

