The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls’ first-quarter defense, fourth-quarter offense may be coming around

Through the first eight games of the season, the Bulls’ first-quarter defense and fourth-quarter offense have struggled. Against the Nets, the story was different.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Bulls’ first-quarter defense, fourth-quarter offense may be coming around
AP22306570137474.jpg

AP

It’s a small sample size, but the trends are there. Through the first seven games, the Bulls’ first-quarter defense and fourth-quarter offense struggled. But against the Nets on Tuesday, the story was slightly different.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls on a fourth-quarter crusade in their 108-99 victory, and the defense in the first quarter was strong despite letting Kevin Durant get hot.

The Bulls were 23rd in the league in overall field-goal percentage and last in the fourth quarter, shooting only 36%. In their victories, that mark improved slightly to 39%. Led by LaVine’s 20-point effort in the fourth, the Bulls outscored the Nets 31-19 in the quarter. As a team, they shot 11-for-21 from the field in the fourth quarter against Brooklyn.

Defensively, they were last in the league in opponents’ field-goal percentage in the first quarter, allowing teams to shoot 53.8%. In the fourth quarter, coach Billy Donovan’s team was holding opponents to 41.9% shooting, fifth-best in the league.

Before Durant got going, scoring 14 points and shooting 4-for-6 in the first quarter, the Bulls looked strong defensively.

Donovan says it’s too early to draw any legitimate conclusions from the difference in his team’s road victory.

“We’ve had guys out, and going into the Brooklyn game, some had played a little bit more than half of our number of games,” Donovan said. “So you want to be fair to the group and give it a little bit of time. I thought defensively we got off to a good start, then obviously Zach was tremendous. I thought he made a lot of really great decisions of when to drive and when to shoot. I thought we started better, and we need to do that. The group is capable of doing that.”

Building off a strong performance

Pat Williams had a strong game against the Nets — scoring 12 points, shooting 5-for-10 from the field and grabbing seven rebounds — and followed it up with a 16-point effort in the Bulls’ 106-88 victory Wednesday against the Hornets. He has scored in double figures in four of his last five games.

But Williams knows better than anyone that he still has a lot to figure out.

“I didn’t play how I wanted to start the season, but I can’t change that,” Williams said. “To be the player I want to be, I know I have to take that next step. I’m all for it. It’s just a matter of me figuring it out, and I will. The type of person that I am, I’m not going to stop until I do figure it out.”

Injury updates

Coby White and Andre Drummond remained on the Bulls’ injured list against the Hornets. White missed his second consecutive game after suffering a left quadriceps bruise against the 76ers on Saturday. It was Drummond’s third consecutive absence after he sprained his left shoulder against the Spurs on Friday.

“Every day that’s gone by, [Drummond has] felt better, but his range of motion is not great,” Donovan said. “[When] he gets that strength and mobility back, that’s when he’ll be cleared to play.”

LaVine played in his first back-to-back of the season.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Zach LaVine’s first back-to-back of season is a success
Bulls win ‘circus trip,’ thanks to a stellar fourth from Zach LaVine
With each game, Bulls get better grasp on Zach LaVine’s knee management
Nets fire coach Steve Nash after poor start, more controversy
Bulls are trending, for better and worse
Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic hasn’t tweaked his shot, just his mindset
The Latest
Houston starter Cristian Javier and the Astros bullpen combined to throw the second no-hitter in World Series history.
MLB
Cristian Javier, Astros bullpen combine for second no-hitter in World Series history, beat Phillies 5-0
The only previous no-hitter in the World Series was a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.
By Associated Press
 
AP22099098082091.jpg
Bulls
Zach LaVine’s first back-to-back of season is a success
He finished with 10 points on 4-for-16 shooting but added six assists, four rebounds and two steals playing 32 minutes in the Bulls’ win over the Hornets.
By Annie Costabile
 
A woman who only wanted to be identified as Mrs. Patterson (left), organizer and victim of a vigil that was shot up on Halloween, begins to cry before a vigil for the victims of the shooting at West Polk Street and South California Avenue, in East Garfield Park.
News
After West Side mass shooting, leaders offer message of hope and call for more funding to combat violence: ‘We are not destroyed’
U.S Rep. Danny Davis called for “a massive infusion of cash money, resources to really reconstitute urban communities on the West Side of Chicago” and across the country — “the same kind of money” being sent to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia.
By Tom Schuba and Michael Loria
 
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey speaks at a campaign rally in Glen Ellyn Monday evening.
Elections
North Side man charged with sending GOP gov hopeful Darren Bailey voicemail death threat: ‘I know where his kids sleep’
Illinois State Police say Scott Lennox left Republican Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to “mutilate and kill” him. “This went above and beyond anything that is acceptable, even in the realms of political discourse,” Cook County Circuit Court Judge Susana Ortiz said. “It simply will not be tolerated.”
By Tina Sfondeles and Jon Seidel
 
Peoples Gas crew work on installing a new 12-inch main on the 3200 block of W. Eastwood in Albany Park neighborhood, Chicago, June 18, 2019. Peoples Gas is undergoing a massive underground overhaul of its residential natural gas pipe system.
Editorials
Turn down the dial on rising Peoples Gas costs
Many customers already are struggling to pay their bills. The cost of the pipeline replacement program has ballooned to what looks like some $11 billion by the time the project is expected to be finished in 2048, eight years behind schedule.
By CST Editorial Board
 