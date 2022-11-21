Guard Zach LaVine back where he belongs, as Bulls down the Celtics

Zach LaVine was right where he belonged.

Or at least where he felt he belonged.

On the court with the game still up for grabs, ball in hand.

A much different scenario from three nights earlier, when coach Billy Donovan sat LaVine late in a loss to the Magic, obviously leading to some hurt feelings from the two-time All-Star.

“You play a guy like me down the stretch,’’ LaVine would say afterward.

Message heard.

With Boston chipping away at a Bulls lead on Monday, and just 3:44 left in the game, LaVine nailed a 29-footer to all but gut-punch the comeback. An Alex Caruso reverse layup 40 seconds later made it a 15-point lead, as the Bulls went on to beat the Eastern Conference leading Celtics 121-107.

No big deal? Wrong, it was very big.

Not only did it end a Bulls (7-10) four-game losing streak, but put to rest a nine-game winning streak Boston was on. Of the four losses the Celtics have suffered this season, two were courtesy of the Bulls.

LaVine was a big reason why, scoring 22 points in the latest win, but also finishing with five rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

“I thought he played a great game,’’ Donovan said of LaVine. “I have an enormous amount of confidence in his ability to shoot the ball. He generated a lot of open shots for our guys. He’s unselfish from that standpoint. His fingerprints were all over the game in a lot of ways.’’

LaVine was just glad they were also all over the game late.

“I just went out there and played hard,’’ LaVine said of his performance. “I just tried to be active, and I think it showed.’’

Not early, as it had all the makings of another bad night for LaVine, as there were definite signs of the Orlando hangover lingering.

By the time the first quarter came to an end, the Bulls had a five-point lead, but LaVine was just 1-for-6 in that opening quarter, including 1-for-4 from three. That gave the max-contract guard an ugly looking five-straight quarters of work, in which he shot a combined 2-for-20 from the field and 1-for-9 from three.

More proof that LaVine still wasn’t close to right after undergoing another offseason left knee surgery. Even he admitted that the explosion hasn’t been there, especially around the rim.

“I’m trying to get all the way back,’’ LaVine said. “It’s frustrating being able to get to the rim and then missing bunnies. I’ve had a lot of drives where I get there and I do finish acrobatically or get all the way to the top, get over the rim. So it’s coming back.’’

He made that very clear in the second quarter, taking a Coby White pass, cocking it behind his head with one hand, and slamming it down for one of his more athletic moves of the season.

A vintage LaVine move on a night where he was still inconsistent.

His hope was it was just another indication that it’s coming.

“You gotta have thick skin,’’ LaVine said. “You gotta be able to forget fast.’’

Especially with what the Bulls have coming.

The Celtics game was the last time they’ll play in Chicago until Dec. 7. They start a six-game road trip in Milwaukee on Wednesday, then heading to Oklahoma City, Utah, Phoenix, Golden State and Sacramento. They’ll do so still searching for a consistent offensive identity.

“We’re trying to find it,’’ LaVine said. “It’s frustrating being able to try to catch that rhythm. You got to call it black and white. We don’t look great out there at times and we got to figure it out.’’

For one night, they did.

