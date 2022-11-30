The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Progress Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is making in his knee rehab remains slow

According to coach Billy Donovan, Ball still is dealing with pain in his surgically repaired left knee. There have been no setbacks, but the concern continues.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Progress Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is making in his knee rehab remains slow
Lonzo Ball

PHOENIX — Bulls coach Billy Donovan would have loved nothing more than to give a positive update about point guard Lonzo Ball on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for him, there just aren’t a whole lot of those right now.

While Ball has had no setbacks in his recovery from another surgery on his left knee in September, his progress has remained slow.

Enough so that Donovan said: ‘‘To be honest with you, there’s a lot of people that have tried to wrap their head around this in terms of trying to figure it out.’’

The ‘‘figuring out’’ part is the pain that Ball still is experiencing in the knee as the Bulls’ medical staff tries to move him along through rehabilitation.

Last month, the update was that Ball was working out on a treadmill in the water. But a source told the Sun-Times that when the Bulls tried to get him beyond that and into the next steps, the pain persisted.

It’s not exactly what the Bulls were hoping for when they acquired Ball in a sign-and-trade with the Pelicans. He hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 14 last season.

‘‘It’s not like I can give you any report, [such as], ‘Hey, he’s running, he’s cutting, he’s jumping, he’s doing individual skill work, the next step is we’ve got to get him some contact,’ ’’ Donovan said. ‘‘To be honest with you, we’re not even close to that.’’

Donovan, however, said the Bulls don’t have a set date in mind when they will shut Ball down for the season. As he was last season, Ball is 100% committed to try to return to the court as soon as possible, even with the slow progress.

‘‘I haven’t been a part of any discussions like that at all,’’ Donovan said when discussing shutting Ball down. ‘‘It’s been more about how to get him back on the floor to where he’s playing. We haven’t gotten that far.

‘‘I feel bad for him because I feel like he’s worked hard to try and get back. He’s a young guy, he’s a really good player, and you hate to see a guy — I guess it’s another month or so, right, that’s coming up on a year? I hurt for him because he’s a great guy and loves playing. And when something like that is taken away from a guy, you feel bad for him.’’

While Ayo Dosunmu has done a solid job trying to fill Ball’s spot in the starting lineup, he can’t duplicate what Ball does. Few can. Not only is Ball the Bulls’ best two-way player, causing havoc on the defensive end, but his ability to rebound and push the ball up the floor is missed.

‘‘He has his mind, his heart, everything set on getting himself back this year,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘But there’s no timetable. That’s where he’s at mentally. That’s what he’s working toward. I have no timetable for it. But if it gets so far into the year, there’s that [option of shutting him down]. But there’s also a piece to a guy being out and getting some games under his belt to getting back to playing.’’

Contract talk

Donovan still was discussing the secret contract extension he signed during the preseason and had an honest answer when asked if he thought he deserved one.

‘‘I don’t know if anybody deserves anything,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘I never have. I always looked at it the other way. I looked at it as being fortunate to have an opportunity to go to work every single day.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
By secretly extending Billy Donovan’s contract, Jerry Reinsdorf does Bulls coach a disservice
Former Bull Lauri Markkanen shines, but Bulls get the win in Utah
Bulls coach Billy Donovan wants to temper expectations on young players
Bulls still searching for consistency — and doing so on tough road trip
Bulls’ latest loss is exactly what Billy Donovan has been warning
Blame Vooch? Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic is used to the criticism
The Latest
TAKEOVER_082722_16.jpg
The slow pace of police reform victimizes Chicagoans — and drains their wallets
Critics tell us that payouts now in the hundreds of millions are a sign that the city and police department are not serious enough about reform. If they were, Chicagoans would see real accountability, better policies and better outcomes.
By CST Editorial Board
 
First Lady Jill Biden Host State Visit Media Preview
News
Behind the scenes: A peek at the decor, the menu at Biden state dinner for French President Macron
President Biden hosts his first state dinner on Thursday, for President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. The Sun-Times has the delicious details.
By Lynn Sweet
 
merlin_101785341.jpg
Sports
Aaron Rodgers’ ‘I own you’ taunt is not forgotten
The Packers quarterback expects to hear it from Bears fans again Sunday at Soldier Field. “I’ve been hearing it from fans for 15 years down there. So I don’t expect anything to be different,” Rodgers said. “I have a lot of respect for the city of Chicago and the sports fans.”
By Mark Potash
 
merlin_110027357.jpg
Chicago
CPD whistleblower: ‘I did what was right and I got screwed.’
Isaac Lambert testified that he was “dumped” by CPD brass for refusing to alter reports in a fellow officer’s off-duty shooting of a disabled teen.
By Andy Grimm
 
Then U.S. Sen. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama wave during a rally in front of the Old State Capitol on Feb. 10, 2007 in Springfield.
Springfield
Yes, they can? Springfield pays long-awaited tribute to Obama’s historic White House launch: ‘History doesn’t always move quickly’
The new historic marker stands outside the Old State Capitol, where then Sen. Barack Obama launched his presidential bid on a brutally cold February day in 2007 —but unlike Obama, Pritzker and the others who unveiled the marker on Wednesday made their remarks indoors.
By Tina Sfondeles
 