 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bulls guard Zach LaVine leaving team to see a specialist about his knee

Just when DeMar DeRozan was hoping to get some help back sooner than later, the veteran will have to continue to carry the load with LaVine off to the west coast to see a specialist about the discomfort in his knee.

By Joe Cowley

DeMar DeRozan might not want to fold up that red cape anytime soon.

A Bulls team source confirmed that guard Zach LaVine will head to Los Angeles to see a specialist about the discomfort he’s been having in his left knee, and could miss the rest of the week leading up to the All-Star Break.

The Bulls don’t want to rule him out of the Sacramento game on Wednesday just yet and LaVine does believe there is no major structural damage in the knee, but the fact that there has been swelling and pain going back to January is weighing on his mind.

LaVine’s plan is to still participate in the All-Star Weekend, but of course that’s tentative on what he finds out.

He’s currently expected to be in the Three-Point Contest and a reserve in the actual All-Star Game.

What’s also been weighing heavily on LaVine’s mind, however, is being available for a possible deep playoff run, as well as the huge payday that’s sitting out there this summer, as he will be atop the free-agent class, looking for a max or super max money.

He’s already missed six games with the knee, as well as two with back spasms and two while he was in the league’s coronavirus protocol, but it’s the same knee that was surgically repaired back in 2017, after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament.

Therein lies the extra caution.

If LaVine does have to have an exploratory surgery or simply have to rest the knee short-term, that would put the Bulls down yet another significant piece. Lonzo Ball has started his rehab process from left knee surgery, Patrick Williams has been getting some serious work in with his surgically-repaired left wrist and could be back in a month, and then Alex Caruso (wrist surgery) is still in his original timetable to be re-evaluated after his fracture suffered last month.

The Bulls enter this last week before the break sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference, but have one of the more difficult schedules left this season, still having to face Milwaukee three more times, Miami and Cleveland twice, plus games with Utah, Phoenix and Memphis.

That means a lot falling on the shoulders of Nikola Vucevic, but undoubtedly DeRozan having to continue carrying the franchise on his back.

Not a task the veteran hasn’t been up for, even in his last five games scoring 35 points or more in each of them. A first for him in his long career.

“I just try to go out there and try to win no matter what and whatever the outcome comes with it,’’ DeRozan said, when told about the streak on Saturday. “If it’s records, my sole purpose of playing the way I play is just to win and whatever accomplishments come with it they just come with it.’’

DeRozan has already put himself in the MVP discussion this season, but if he can keep the Bulls afloat through all of this? He might not win the award, but he better earn some votes.

Billy Donovan has coached a lot of elite scorers in this league – Kevin Durant, Paul George, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook to name a few – so knows how impressive DeRozan has been, especially how he’s doing it mostly from the mid-range.

“[DeRozan’s] just a different kind of scorer,’’ Donovan said. “Durant, obviously, is off the charts as a scorer and having Russell Westbrook as a scorer... Carmelo [Anthony] I had a little bit later, Paul George.

“In terms of how [DeRozan] plays and what he does and where he gets to on the floor in today’s day and age…. when I was coaching Chris Paul two years ago, he was an unbelievable mid-range player. The unfortunate part is in today’s NBA there’s been a devaluing of those shots. And I think that not all three-point shots are created equal. I think people really seeing how dynamic [DeRozan] is I’d rather take two points than no points, you know?’’

Next Up In Bulls

The Latest

Indoor drone company took flight during pandemic, now zooming through buildings across city

From filming luxury high-rises to flying next to Benny the Bull at the United Center, two entrepreneurs have come a long way since their days filming their classmates’ sporting events at Barrington High School.

By Mitch Dudek

Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold

Jackson won the 500 meters Sunday with a time of 37.04 seconds.

By Paul Newberry | AP

Park Ridge 6th graders win NASA competition with alligator-shaped space junk collector

The inaugural NASA TechRise Student Challenge is intended to inspire a deeper understanding of space exploration and expose students to careers in science, technology and space exploration.

By Josephine Stratman

Dear Abby: Husband insists on being there anytime I talk to my grown sons

The man also has annoyed his sons-in-law with his unconventional approaches to chores and gifts.

By Abigail Van Buren

Skokie has moved the bar significantly for bird-strike mitigation

The Village of Skokie intends to use the Carvana tower project as a pathway to writing a local ordinance that may be a model for other communities.

By Letters to the Editor

Super Bowl LVI could be one-and-done shot at title for Rams, Bengals

This isn’t like Tom Brady’s 2001 Patriots or Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs arriving two years ago. Neither the Rams nor Bengals are presumably at the start of a dynasty.

By Jason Lieser