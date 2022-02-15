 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Art of the fourth-quarter knockout, courtesy of Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan

There’s a reason why DeRozan has remained in the MVP talk this season, as the veteran continues carrying a short-handed roster by any means necessary.

By Joe Cowley

There will be a time when DeMar DeRozan will sit back, kick the feet up, and really take a deep dive into what he’s accomplished in this recent six-game historic stretch.

That time wasn’t on Tuesday.

After all, the Bulls veteran was still dealing with how to stay afloat near the top of the Eastern Conference short-handed across the board. And there’s his own workload to keep an eye on, as the minutes per game continue to pile up for the 32 year old.

So basking in the glory of tying a guy named Wilt Chamberlain? Impressive, but for another day.

That’s what’s been so great about DeRozan both on and off the court for this Bulls team. Stats are great, awards and honors right there, but if it doesn’t result in wins, what’s the point?

The real focus is on the next opponent, their weaknesses, and knowing how to expose them.

An art that DeRozan has become very disciplined at.

“I’m no knockout puncher, but I want to wear you down because I know I can go the length, however long I need to go,’’ DeRozan said of his mentality, when discussing a basketball game and excelling in the final quarter of it.

If he sounded like a boxer that would make sense. DeRozan is a student of the sweet science as much as he is a student of basketball. So when he tells a story about sitting and talking with “Floyd’’ on setting up opponents, he’s talking Mayweather, not Tim.

“I remember having a conversation with Floyd about how he approached fights, and for him it’s about collecting data in the first couple of rounds, about what his opponent likes to do, how he can break him down,’’ DeRozan said. “I always talk about the championship rounds when it comes to the seventh, eighth, ninth, 10th, when you kind of hear your opponent breathing a little bit harder, dropping the hands. That’s the same approach I take with basketball, just picking ‘em apart, understanding how the defense is going to play me, the game flow. It’s just me collecting so much data early in the game and trying to pick it apart as the game goes on.’’

That’s why DeRozan leads the entire NBA in total fourth-quarter scoring, sitting at 431 points with Giannis Antetokounmpo behind him with 365.

But the last six games for DeRozan is what’s had the Association buzzing, considering he’s scored at least 35 points and shot at least 50% from the field in that span, tying only Chamberlain for the longest streak in NBA history.

DeRozan has actually averaged 38.7 points on 61% shooting over his last six games, with the Bulls going 4-2 in the standings. Maybe even more impressive? DeRozan has kept his teammates involved, handing out 5.5 assists per game in that span.

That’s what coach Billy Donovan was talking about when he described what DeRozan accomplished as “mind boggling.’’

“I think that speaks even more to his greatness,’’ Donovan said. “The fact that, ‘OK, I’m on this incredible roll.’ Instead of trying to take on two guys, it’s like, ‘OK, someone else is open. Let me find the open man.’ ‘’

An idea that really puts a smile on DeRozan’s face.

“To be honest, I love getting hot just for the simple fact of I don’t have to keep shooting,’’ DeRozan added. “I can draw the attention and get other guys shots. That’s kind of my approach to the fourth quarters.’’

Next Up In Bulls

The Latest

Illinois gamblers bet nearly $61 million on Super Bowl — leaving sportsbooks, state in the black, but two casinos seeing red

More than $7 billion has been wagered statewide since legal sports betting launched less than two years ago.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Man convicted in officer Thomas Wortham’s murder was fit to stand trial despite amnesia, expert testifies at fitness hearing

Marcus Floyd claims he cannot recall details that would have allowed him to participate in his defense due to a brain injury he suffered after being shot in the 2010 incident.

By Matthew Hendrickson

City’s top doctor ‘very optimistic’ — but not committed — to lifting Chicago’s mask mandate along with state on Feb. 28

Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said city officials are following the same metrics they have been throughout the pandemic, but they might ease up a bit to avoid creating confusion when Illinois’ mask mandate ends Feb. 28.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Bears hire Brent Salazar as director of high performance

Salazar, a former Vikings strength and conditioning coach, will head a newly created position — named after legendary Bears strength coach Clyde Emrich — to oversee the Bears’ strength-and-conditioning and sports science programs.

By Mark Potash

Two Greektown favorites torn down, exposing old mural — and changing face of neighborhood

The mural featuring a seascape in Greece lines a now exterior wall of what was once the Pegasus restaurant. The site is slated for a mixed-use building with luxury units in the rapidly developing West Loop.

By Mitch Dudek

16-year-old boy shot in Ashburn

He was shot in the foot and his condition was stabilized at a hospital, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire