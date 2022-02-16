Veteran DeMar DeRozan makes history as Bulls win fifth straight

The left knee needed some lubricant.

More importantly, Zach LaVine’s mind just needed to be eased.

Both were accomplished in his visit to Los Angeles to meet with a specialist, and now it’s back to the business of basketball for the All-Star.

“It went very well,’’ coach Billy Donovan said on Wednesday of LaVine’s second opinion. “He did have some swelling that was taken out of the knee, [they] gave him a lubricant to help him. I think right now the doctors feel totally fine with him resuming playing. I think Zach felt very, very good about the meeting. He felt like it went very well just based on the interventions and some of the things that they did during his visit with the doctor.

“He’s probably going to be 48 hours before he can do any activity really, but he should be able to resume activity after that.’’

And he’ll be welcomed back with open arms.

Yes, in beating the Sacramento Kings 125-118, the Bulls will go into the All-Star Break 38-21, and temporarily atop the Eastern Conference. They will also do so winners of five straight, and not the only impressive streak.

In scoring 38 points on 16-for-27 shooting, veteran DeMar DeRozan made NBA history, becoming the first player to ever have seven-straight games of 35 plus-points and over 50% shooting from the field. He was tied with the great Wilt Chamberlain entering the Kings game.

No longer.

“As a kid, as a fan of the history of the game, things like that make me even more humble,’’ DeRozan said of the record. “It’s something I never take for granted. I feel like I had a bad shooting night. That’s the crazy thing.

“I can’t describe [this streak]. I’m just completely locked in when I come to work. No matter how I feel, when I come to work the only thing that matters is getting the victory.’’

Which Donovan has completely appreciated about his veteran.

“[Wednesday’s] performance was incredible just because of the length [the Kings] had on the perimeter,’’ Donovan said of DeRozan’s latest MVP statement. “Everything about him is just trying to win. It’s not only the scoring but the decision making.’’

But there’s a reason DeRozan will be thrilled to see LaVine back on the floor with him, besides the obvious. While LaVine’s been dealing with the knee, even when he’s played this month, DeRozan’s been averaging just under 39 minutes per game, willing the Bulls to wins.

It’s time for LaVine to reclaim some lost turf.

That could start this weekend, with all signs pointing towards LaVine participating in the All-Star Weekend, not only in the Saturday Three-Point Contest, but playing for Team Durant in Sunday’s All-Star Game.

LaVine will consult with both Bulls doctors and his Los Angeles doctors on a definitive plan for the festivities, but Donovan expected that he would be on a minutes watch in the game, which shouldn’t be much of an issue.

“I don’t think Zach has any expectation to go to an All-Star Game and play 30 minutes,’’ Donovan said. “I don’t think that. But certainly it’s a great honor for him to be able to do that for a second year. He is healthy to play.’’

The good news didn’t stop there for the Bulls, either. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said after his game Wednesday that veteran big man Tristian Thompson was being waived by Indiana, and would be signing with the Bulls.

DeRozan loved that idea, insisting he’s had a long friendship with the big man.

“He’ll be a great addition for us,’’ DeRozan said.