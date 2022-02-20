 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

The legends were out in Cleveland on Sunday, including Michael Jordan

The final moments of the All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Durant were exciting enough, but the real show came at halftime when the 75 greatest players in NBA history were introduced.

By Joe Cowley

CLEVELAND – DeMar DeRozan was more than just surprised that Michael Jordan showed up on Sunday.

He wasn’t alone.

According to DeRozan, most of the locker room was surprised.

The NBA put on an extravaganza the entire All-Star weekend in Cleveland, but the highlight of it all was the introduction of the 75 greatest players of all time to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary. The guard were introduced last, with the late Kobe Bryant drawing a huge applause when his highlight flashed on the giant scoreboard, and then came Jordan. There and in person.

“It’s just crazy, to see Mike out there, he surprised us all,’’ DeRozan said. “It’s was just great just to see all those legends.’’

Unfortunately for Zach LaVine, he not only got to see a legend, but got beat by one.

With Team LeBron needing just one basket to win the All-Star Game under the Elam Ending, James took LaVine in the post, and hit the game-ending fade away on him.

“He hit a heck of a shot, man, I did the best I could,’’ LaVine said. “He made a great shot. LeBron trying to post you up, I’m not thinking about a lot except try and get him off his spot.’’

James may have won the game, but his teammate Stephen Curry stole the show, breaking the All-Star Game record for three-pointers by hitting 16, and finishing with 50.

As for LaVine and DeRozan, not bad at all. Both of them were on the floor to finish the game, with LaVine playing for Team Durant and finishing with 12 points, and DeRozan on the winning team, chipping in 10 points.

“It means a lot,’’ LaVine said of the two closing out the game. “I think it shows what types of players we are and we’re big-time competitors. I wanted to be out there at the end and I know he did too.’’

And the good news for Bulls fans? LaVine’s sore left knee felt great, evident by the 360 dunk he had mid-game.

Sound familiar?

Just prior to tip-off, Phoenix received some bad news – and news that Bulls fans have become very accustomed to.

All-Star point guard Chris Paul was diagnosed with a right thumb avulsion fracture and would be re-evaluated in six-to-eight weeks. The Bulls’ Lonzo Ball (knee surgery) and Alex Caruso (wrist surgery) were under that same timetable when they were injured last month.

The Bulls do take on the Suns in Phoenix on Mar. 18.

Next Up In Bulls

The Latest

Man shot to death in Back of the Yards

The 28-year-old was sitting in a car in the 5300 block of South Hermitage Street when a group approached him and demanded his belongings.

By Sun-Times Wire

Austin Cindric wins Daytona 500 to celebrate Penske’s 85th birthday

Cindric drove a masterful race. The Ford drivers synched their strategy all week, then executed their plan to perfection.

By Jenna Fryer | Associated Press

20-year-old nursing student found dead on West Side was strangled by man she met online: Prosecutors

Richard Chavez, 24, of Oak Park, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Charisma Ehresman.

By Sophie Sherry

Tale of two All-Star Weekends for Zach LaVine and Bulls’ front office

Back in 2020 when the All-Star Weekend was in Chicago, LaVine found himself in the middle of "Fire Gar/Pax" chants and questions about the failures of his front office. This All-Star Weekend in Cleveland has been very different, not only for LaVine but for the entire Bulls organization. Suddenly the punch line could just be a destination place.

By Joe Cowley

After competitive loss, Blackhawks hope to learn from Panthers’ tactics

The Hawks lost 5-2 to the high-flying Panthers on Sunday, although the final score was inflated by two empty-net goals.

By Ben Pope

3 shot during after-hours party at Old Irving Park office space

An agent for the company that manages the building where the shooting erupted said her firm had previously moved to evict R&R Events Venue LLC for violating the terms of its lease agreement by hosting events.

By Tom Schuba