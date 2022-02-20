The legends were out in Cleveland on Sunday, including Michael Jordan

CLEVELAND – DeMar DeRozan was more than just surprised that Michael Jordan showed up on Sunday.

He wasn’t alone.

According to DeRozan, most of the locker room was surprised.

The NBA put on an extravaganza the entire All-Star weekend in Cleveland, but the highlight of it all was the introduction of the 75 greatest players of all time to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary. The guard were introduced last, with the late Kobe Bryant drawing a huge applause when his highlight flashed on the giant scoreboard, and then came Jordan. There and in person.

“It’s just crazy, to see Mike out there, he surprised us all,’’ DeRozan said. “It’s was just great just to see all those legends.’’

Unfortunately for Zach LaVine, he not only got to see a legend, but got beat by one.

With Team LeBron needing just one basket to win the All-Star Game under the Elam Ending, James took LaVine in the post, and hit the game-ending fade away on him.

“He hit a heck of a shot, man, I did the best I could,’’ LaVine said. “He made a great shot. LeBron trying to post you up, I’m not thinking about a lot except try and get him off his spot.’’

James may have won the game, but his teammate Stephen Curry stole the show, breaking the All-Star Game record for three-pointers by hitting 16, and finishing with 50.

As for LaVine and DeRozan, not bad at all. Both of them were on the floor to finish the game, with LaVine playing for Team Durant and finishing with 12 points, and DeRozan on the winning team, chipping in 10 points.

“It means a lot,’’ LaVine said of the two closing out the game. “I think it shows what types of players we are and we’re big-time competitors. I wanted to be out there at the end and I know he did too.’’

And the good news for Bulls fans? LaVine’s sore left knee felt great, evident by the 360 dunk he had mid-game.

Sound familiar?

Just prior to tip-off, Phoenix received some bad news – and news that Bulls fans have become very accustomed to.

All-Star point guard Chris Paul was diagnosed with a right thumb avulsion fracture and would be re-evaluated in six-to-eight weeks. The Bulls’ Lonzo Ball (knee surgery) and Alex Caruso (wrist surgery) were under that same timetable when they were injured last month.

The Bulls do take on the Suns in Phoenix on Mar. 18.