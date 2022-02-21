Playtime is over for the Bulls, as second half of the season begins

CLEVELAND — Zach LaVine has only seen the NBA postseason on television or as a fan. DeMar DeRozan has battled into the playoffs in six different seasons, playing 10 different series, and putting in 58 games of work.

There would seem to be very little in common when it comes to understanding what it will take from not only themselves, but their Bulls teammates, now that the All-Star Weekend has come and gone and the dog days of the schedule are finished.

There is, however, one thought they shared strongly: Play time is over.

“I think we understand what we’re going into and what we’re trying to accomplish now,’’ LaVine said. “Once we do get to practice I think we’ll bring everybody together and really try to get it going with that first practice, try and build this into this next road ahead.’’

A road filled with obstacles.

First there’s the overall health of the Bulls. LaVine and his left knee came out of the All-Star showing feeling great – evident by his 360-dunk in the game – and he’s been given an extra day off to recover, expected back in practice on Wednesday.

Alex Caruso (wrist surgery) could be set for a re-evaluation in the next week to 10 days, while Lonzo Ball (knee surgery) was expected to start ramping up his activity heading into March.

Ayo Dosunumu did jam his thumb in the Rising Stars Tournament on Friday, but the team said he was feeling fine by Sunday.

Beyond the health aspect, however, there’s the schedule.

The Bulls entered the break tied for first place in the Eastern Conference with Miami at 38-21, but also have a more difficult schedule than the Heat. Statistically, Milwaukee is the only team in the East with a tougher schedule than LaVine & Co. And it’s not like the Bulls will have an opportunity to ease into things.

They open up the second half Thursday by hosting Atlanta and then Memphis, then go on the road for four of the next five games, playing in Miami, in Atlanta, coming home for a back-to-back with the Bucks, then off to Philadelphia and Detroit.

One more home breather with Cleveland, and then on the road out west, playing in Sacramento, Utah and Phoenix.

“I’ve been in guys’ ears, just expressing to them the importance of getting to this place and understanding the moment. Everything after the All-Star Break goes like that,’’ DeRozan said, snapping his fingers. “You’re going to be able to see the separation from the good teams, the OK teams, and the great teams. What position do we want to put ourselves in? That’s the next challenge for us.’’

As it stood on Monday, the Bulls had the No. 2 seed because of the tie-breaker with the Heat, which meant – taking the play-in games out of it – they would match up with the No. 7 seed Raptors.

But a lot can happen, and the seedings could be everything.

A team like Brooklyn, which has been short-handed but starting to get healthy, has the talent to beat anyone in the first round and sits in the No. 8 spot. So while the Bulls would love to finish with the best record in the East, it doesn’t mean they would be facing the least talented team in Round 1.

Positioning will be key. That’s what DeRozan wants his teammates to get a grasp of down the stretch.

But first things first. Like LaVine, DeRozan will take an extra day before practicing on Wednesday, especially with the workload he’s been putting in.

Big man Tristan Thompson was added over the weekend, so it’s about getting whole sooner than later.

“I think we’re ready, and we got to get lucky and stay healthy,’’ LaVine said. “But I think we have a chance if we come together collectively.’’