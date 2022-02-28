Bulls’ Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso continue making forward steps

MIAMI - The steps remained small on Monday, but what mattered most to coach Billy Donovan was the direction they were moving – forward.

Alex Caruso (right wrist surgery) and Patrick Williams (left wrist surgery) both worked out after the morning shootaround, getting a full-court run in at the FTX Arena with passing and some shooting. And while Williams looked a bit more ahead of Caruso, Donovan said don’t read too much into it.

“I don’t know who is closer than who,’’ Donovan said.

Caruso was obviously favoring his injury more than Williams, shooting and passing more with his left hand in the drills, but he’s also more recently out of the cast and then the splint than Williams was.

“The biggest issue I think for Alex right now is this is the first time he’s been able to get on the floor with the ball and doing stuff,’’ Donovan said. “Obviously having his hand in a cast, or a splint as he’s had it, he’s got to get his strength back. He can’t really even pass with that, it doesn’t feel comfortable shooting it. Not pain, it’s just stiff and it’s weak. That’s going to take some time to build that up. Once he gets to that point then he’ll be cleared for contact.’’

Before reaching that next step, however, Donovan anticipated at least “a couple weeks’’ of the basic drills Caruso was doing in Miami, then he’ll get another scan to see where the fracture is. That would put Caruso near mid-March before he can start contact, and then it’s about finding his rhythm.

Conditioning won’t be an issue, especially with how much running and biking Caruso has been doing throughout the rehab process.

As for Williams, he was using both hands a bit more in the drills, but also had a more significant injury that involved the fracture and torn ligaments. He’s still in a stage where he’s strengthening the wrist, and like Caruso would then be scanned again in a few weeks, before being cleared for contact.

“[Williams is] the same thing where because of the nature of the injury and it was such a detailed surgery of what they had to do to get the bone back together when he fractured it, he’s got to go through a pretty extensive ramp-up of strengthening,’’ Donovan said.

What about Lonzo?

While Williams and Caruso were each getting a sweat in, Lonzo Ball was still in street clothes, recovering from his knee surgery.

That doesn’t mean the Bulls point guard wasn’t progressing, however.

“Lonzo is still doing some straight-ahead running,’’ Donovan said. “The biggest thing for him is we’ll start to do some change of direction, probably amp up the intensity of his sprints, but he’s progressing. Nothing has changed with his time schedule.’’

Ball was given the six-to-eight week window, so like Williams and Caruso that mid-March time period will tell a lot more.

What Donovan did know for sure?

“I don’t think anyone is behind schedule,’’ the coach said.

The Thompson effect

It was only three games and a few practices, but veteran Nikola Vucevic was already thrilled with the impact that new-comer Tristan Thompson has made, not only on the court but off of it.

“He’s been a great addition for us,’’ Vucevic said. “A player with a lot of experience, he’s played in meaningful games, the playoffs, and just knowing what it takes to win. A physical player, a good rebounder, a good defender. Offensively, he just makes life easier for everybody with his screen and rolling.’’