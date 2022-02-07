As minutes pile up for Bulls, Billy Donovan wants open communication

Billy Donovan doesn’t work by a minutes textbook like some coaches do.

A heavy workload on his players does concern him, but the Bulls coach is also in the business of winning games. The best way for him to walk that fine line? Communication.

So while Donovan has watched the minutes pile up on the likes of rookie Ayo Dosunmu and DeMar DeRozan like they have the last few weeks, he’s made sure both players remain honest with him on how they feel and when they need a break.

It’s a much easier conversation to have with DeRozan, simply because he’s on NBA season No. 13, and at 32 years old knows his body and what it can take.

What it’s taken so far this season has been a lot, with DeRozan entering the game with the Suns averaging 35.4 minutes per game, which is the most since the 2015-16 season with Toronto. That’s been amplified the last 10 games DeRozan had played, kicking up to 38.2 minutes per game in that time, only taking the Jan. 24 Oklahoma City game off.

That’s why his 41 minutes of work in the Sunday loss to Philadelphia was so impressive, not only because of the 45 points he put up, but it coming just a few days after he played 45 minutes in an overtime loss to Toronto.

DeRozan’s mindset? He’ll figure out times to rest in the framework of the game.

“I use timeouts as best as I can as my rest,’’ DeRozan said. “But I don’t really think about it when your adrenaline is rushing. You’re trying to win, you really don’t think about it in the moment.’’

That’s Donovan’s job, and one he takes very seriously.

“I talk to DeMar a lot just to get a gauge of where he’s at physically,’’ Donovan said. “Obviously at the end of the game the accumulation of all those minutes being in the high 30s is something I’m concerned about. But with what’s happened to our team and where we’re at, he’s a really competitive guy and I think when you’re dealing with a guy that knows his body better than anybody and someone you’re going to communicate with and have conversations with.

“I think if it was up to DeMar he would play 48 minutes, but he also knows that’s probably not the best for him or for our team.’’

Dosunmu has a similar mindset, as the rookie from Morgan Park High School just wants to play and compete, and minutes are for others to worry about.

The combo guard had averaged 37.5 minutes per game his last 10 contests, and showed no signs of running into a rookie wall anytime soon.

“I think his natural competitive nature and want-to in order to get better has fueled that stuff, but he’s handled himself well considering with Lonzo [Ball] going down and Alex [Caruso] going down he’s had to handle a lot,’’ Donovan said. “I haven’t felt any sense from him that he’s overwhelmed, or mentally or physically tired.’’

Green light

Javonte Green entered Monday with five-straight games of hitting double-digit scoring, and downplayed it as him just trying to help carry the load with the team short-handed.

“I feel like it’s just the opportunity I have,’’ Green said. “Just got to step up. We’re down so many players, just stepping in and trying to be prepared to knock down shots when I’m open.’’