Bulls fall to top-tier team again, as the NBA trade deadline draws near

DeMar DeRozan was perfectly fine with this Bulls roster staying as is with the trade deadline arriving on Thursday.

He made that very clear after the loss to Philadelphia.

“Yeah, only you all [the media] talk about that,’’ DeRozan said on Sunday, when asked about staying pat. “We don’t talk about it.’’

DeRozan and his teammates might want to start.

In what was another measuring-stick game, the Bulls came up very short against the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns, 127-124, as a blowout at the United Center on Monday only looked closer than it was because of some last-minute scoring when the benches were cleared.

DeRozan’s point was understandable, though. After all, he’s the clear leader of the locker room, and the message from the organization the last few weeks when talking trade has remained they value team chemistry over adding talent.

That’s why DeRozan pointed out, “we’re missing Lonzo Ball, one of the top point guards in the league, Alex Caruso, one of the best defenders in this league, Patrick Williams, one of the young stars in this league. We haven’t had those guys. And we have them, they’ll be back. We don’t need to worry or stress about having nobody else.’’

As the Suns game was a reminder of, however, Ball, Caruso and Williams are all expected back, but possibly still at least a month away, best-case scenario. And even when they do return there is nothing guaranteed.

Billy Donovan wanted his players reminded of that after this latest loss.

“Even to sit there and say, ‘OK, when they get back it’s all going to get solved.’ I don’t believe that,’’ the coach said. “It’s got to be a team thing [on defense].’’

Zach LaVine agreed.

“We’ve got to have a certain urgency no matter who is on the floor,’’ LaVine said. “With those guys out we’re not going to have the strongest defense because that’s what they do. But we got to hold the ship down.’’

And quickly, as the Bulls dropped to third place in the Eastern Conference.

Between now and when the roster gets healthy there was still high-quality basketball that needed to be played, and not just on the offensive end.

Sure, the ball movement was less than stellar on a night that saw LaVine (back) return to the starting lineup and Coby White return to the bench rotation after he was sidelined a few games with a groin tweak, but the defense again had serious issues.

Case in point, the first four minutes of the game, as the Bulls allowed one of the more efficient offenses in the league to have its way with them in jumping out to a 10-point lead. Phoenix finished with 36 points in the opening quarter.

By halftime, the lead was 18, the Bulls (33-21) allowed the Suns to shoot 56.5% from the field, and outrebound them 25-18. But the real gut-punch was the isolation, one-on-one game that the Bulls offense turned into, going into the locker room with just seven total assists.

Any thought of a third-quarter street fight put up by the home team was quickly squashed, as the Suns built that second-half lead up to 27 at one point. Sure, there was the usual fourth quarter tease, with the lead eventually getting cut down to three, but Phoenix was never in danger of losing control of the scoreboard.

As for trade deadline talk, LaVine took a very similar approach as DeRozan, leaving those decisions up to the front office.

“Whoever is out on the floor with us I’m ready to go to battle with them,’’ LaVine said.