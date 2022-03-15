The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Lots of blame to go around as Bulls lose to Kings

They battled back to make it interesting but fell short. Guard Zach LaVine didn’t duck the blame game.

Joe Cowley By Joe Cowley
 March 15, 2022 12:41 AM
SHARE Lots of blame to go around as Bulls lose to Kings
The Kings’ De’Aaron Fox is guarded by the Bulls’ Alex Caruso during the second half of Monday’s game.

The Kings’ De’Aaron Fox is guarded by the Bulls’ Alex Caruso during the second half of Monday’s game.

Randall Benton/AP

SACRAMENTO — There will be a day that Ayo Dosunmu will be that lockdown guy.

A player that Bulls coach Billy Donovan can put out there on any opposing guard, any forward, and make their night hell.

For now, however, he’s in training. And some nights go worse than others.

Over the weekend, it was another shot at Darius Garland and the Cavaliers. On Monday, it was Round 2 against De’Aaron Fox after the Kings guard lit Dosunmu up for 33 in their first meeting last month. It again didn’t go great for Dosunmu and the Bulls.

Thanks to a lethargic first half, as well as 34 points from Fox, the Bulls blew an opportunity to move into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, losing to Sacramento 112-103.

And while Dosunmu had a rough night, that wasn’t what put the Bulls (41-27) down 20 in the first half. Poor shooting in the first quarter, and then five minutes of horrible defense to close the second quarter were the main culprits.

Zach LaVine, however, wanted the finger pointed at himself.

LaVine went 2-for-6 (1-for-3 from three) in that opening stanza, and blamed himself for “tip-toeing’’ into the game. That’s why in the second half he looked ticked and played that way, bringing the Bulls to within three in the fourth quarter.

Too little, too late, however, and LaVine pulled no punches after the game.

“I’ve gotta do a better job with just my mentality,’’ LaVine said. “I’m going out there and I’m playing with some pain with my knee injury, but I’ve gotta have the right mindset. I can’t tip-toe into the game.’’

That’s why he finished with 22 points in that second half. LaVine stopped tip-toeing and started attacking, going 6-for-10 from the field, but getting to the free throw line nine times.

As for Dosunmu, he had one of his rougher nights, going 3-for-9 for six points.

Still, more valuable lessons for him to learn, with coach Billy Donovan having an end game in mind.

“Certainly they’re different kinds of players, but I think he reminds me a lot of Alex,’’ Donovan said, comparing his rookie to Alex Caruso. “Alex has a wealth of experience, but Alex can play the point, can play off the ball, he’s just a basketball player. I think Ayo can definitely play the point, he has shown that. He’ll get better with experiences and he’ll be a lot more seasoned with what he’s going through, but I feel fine playing him off the ball, I feel fine playing him at the point. He’s done a really good job.

“I don’t think he has the experience Alex has defensively in terms of knowing the league so well and being able to guard really one-through-four in a lot of ways like Alex can. Do I think he can get there with his size and length? Yeah. I think he gets to this multi-dimensional player that you just put him out there and you can kind of put him at any position and he’s going to impact the game.’’

Not bad for a second-round pick that some scouts deemed position-less.

What didn’t come out in all those scouting reports, however, was Dosunmu’s willingness to learn. It’s easy for young NBA players to feel like they are watching film and picking up tells from the opposition, but Dosunmu actually does.

“Ayo has done a good job of improving and learning,’’ Caruso said. “The biggest thing for him that has been valuable for us as a team is him getting this experience to run the show, to guard the best players on the other team.

“His range of versatility on defense is really big for us.’’

And will continue to be.

Yes, LaVine was back in the starting lineup against the Kings, but his left knee will remain a day-to-day ongoing drama the rest of the regular season and into the playoffs. And even when Lonzo Ball (left knee) can return to the starting lineup, Dosunmu will remain valuable. With how fragile the Bulls starting backcourt is, the former Morgan Park High School standout needs to be ready nightly for any role at any time.

The fact that he’s been preparing as a starter, diving deep into the opposition’s tendencies and using what he’s learned, could be key when the games matter most.

“Any time I play against another good guard, I try to pick things up because I’m trying to get better each game,’’ Dosunmu said. “The information is there. It’s on me to take it and use it.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls forward Patrick Williams now cleared for full-contact practices
A ticked-off Zach LaVine knows Bulls are walking fine line
Bulls forward Patrick Williams not being viewed as a savior
Bulls rally around Alex Caruso’s return — and more help is on the way
‘Caru-Show’ back on the air: Bulls sparked by Alex Caruso’s return
Bulls guard Zach LaVine sidelined again with discomfort in left knee
The Latest
SMOLLETT_031722_03__1_.JPG
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett out of jail pending appeal
Sentenced to five months in jail last week, Smollett spent just six days behind bars.
By Andy Grimm and Sophie Sherry
March 16, 2022 09:31 PM
Former television journalist Merri Dee pictured speaking at the Museum of Broadcast Communication in Chicago in 2013.
Obituaries
Merri Dee, ‘homegrown, broadcasting legend’ who used her powerful voice to speak for crime victims, dead at 85
After she survived a violent 1971 kidnapping, Ms. Dee rallied state politicians to draft the nation’s first Victims’ Bill of Rights in 1992, legislation that was then followed by other states. “Merri Dee has truly made a positive and indelible mark on our city and inspired countless others to follow in her footsteps,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Katie Anthony
March 16, 2022 09:27 PM
pwill3.jpg
Bulls
Bulls forward Patrick Williams now cleared for full-contact practices
The plan is to get the second-year forward a few practices with the G-League Windy City Bulls, and possibly even a game, as they ramp up his activity the rest of the week and into the weekend. Williams hasn’t played since injuring his left wrist back on Oct. 28.
By Joe Cowley
March 16, 2022 09:20 PM
wttw_logo.jpg
Business
Electricians union calls strike at WTTW
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers said the station wants changes that will erode union jurisdiction and job protections.
By David Roeder
March 16, 2022 09:13 PM
The Cook County courthouse in Markham, where a female detainee was sexually assaulted by two men being held there in 2017.
Editorials
Install cameras in Markham courthouse holding cells, quickly
Following a 2017 rape, cameras were promised but haven’t yet been delivered. The procurement process takes time, but improvements in public safety should not take half a decade.
By CST Editorial Board
March 16, 2022 09:00 PM