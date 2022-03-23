The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

With 10 regular-season games left, Bulls have to reverse ugly trends

Bad on the road, dismal against the NBA’s elite, the Bulls have some glaring issues as the season winds down and the playoffs are right around the corner. Can they be fixed? The likes of Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan hope so.

Joe Cowley By Joe Cowley
 March 23, 2022 10:41 AM
SHARE With 10 regular-season games left, Bulls have to reverse ugly trends
The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan drives past the Milwaukee Bucks’ Wesley Matthews during the second half of Tuesday’s game.

The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan drives past the Milwaukee Bucks’ Wesley Matthews during the second half of Tuesday’s game.

Morry Gash/AP

Tough lessons aren’t being learned.

That’s the most concerning trend with this Bulls team with just 10 regular-season games left.

A trend that continued to spiral downward Tuesday night in Milwaukee, as the defending NBA Champions welcomed in their rival neighbors from Chicago and then promptly took them to the woodshed for a 28-point beatdown.

Not the only ugly numbers to come out of the showdown with the Bucks, either.

The latest loss left the Bulls 0-16 against the top three teams in each conference, and 3-19 against teams currently sitting with a winning percentage of .600 or higher. Only one of those three wins came on the road, beating Boston on Nov. 1.

Even more head-shaking was the Bulls haven’t beaten a team with a .600 winning percentage since Nov. 10, when they beat Dallas. Since then they were 0-17.

Preparing for the NBA’s elite has been talked about in the Bulls locker room before games, after games, in between games, and during games, yet it’s seemingly falling on deaf ears.

“If we haven’t got it, we’re getting it now,’’ veteran DeMar DeRozan said, when asked about being better prepared to play at a high level against top-tier competition. “Understanding what it’s going to be like, and even tougher come playoffs. We’re going through it right now, what you call battle wounds, battle scars. We’re kind of taking them all on the chin right now. It’s going to show us what we’re made out of.’’

But at what cost, and when?

It wasn’t long ago that this Bulls roster was the talk of the East, sitting atop the conference and looking like a tough out come playoff time. Now they’re sitting in the No. 5 seed, on the outside looking in on a first-round series with home-court advantage.

An advantage that means a lot more to the Bulls than some other teams. The 26-10 record at the United Center was second to only Miami’s on Wednesday morning, as far as the conference. Meanwhile, the road record for the Bulls was 16-20, which was sixth worst in the East.

Of the 10 remaining games, five will be on the road.

“It really is on the road for us,’’ guard Alex Caruso said of one glaring problem. “I feel like at home we play fine. We have to have a different mindset going on the road, especially when shots aren’t going in on a back-to-back playing against the reigning champs. You’ve got to know what you’re in for. You’ve got to be ready for things not to go your way and respond. Whether it’s settling for the easy route on offense or not competing enough on defense in little instances like box outs and one on ones, forcing catches out farther, getting covers right. You want to win on the road, you can’t mess many of them up. We’re messing too many of them up.’’

So what’s the counter-punch as far as Caruso was concerned? It’s not talent, it’s not rotations or who was still not 100% on the health front. It’s understanding the details that go into winning NBA games, but more importantly, executing on those details.

“We’ve got plenty of talent on our team,’’ Caruso said. “It’s not about a talent issue. It’s about executing. Basketball at any level, middle school, high school, college, pro, winning basketball is winning basketball. It doesn’t change no matter what level you’re at. If you want to win an NBA championship, you want to compete in the playoffs, you want to play in March Madness, get to the state finals in high school, you have to execute and do your [bleep] really well. We’re not doing our stuff good enough right now.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Another elite team on Bulls’ schedule, another loss to explain
Changing of the guard might be just what Bulls need for stretch run
United Center lifts proof of vaccination, negative-test requirement
Bulls get huge win against Raptors in Patrick Williams’ return
Bulls shutting down Lonzo Ball from all running the next 10 days
Opponents’ defensive blueprint is handcuffing Bulls’ offense, so what’s the counter?
The Latest
The School Board on Jan. 26 voted for policy changes to CPS busing to cope with a severe shortage of drivers.
Education
CPS won’t make up 5 lost school days from January standoff with CTU
The decision announced Wednesday means teachers won’t get paid for that missed time, a sore spot for educators who were upset to lose nearly a week of pay without gaining many additional precautions during the city’s Omicron surge.
By Nader Issa
March 23, 2022 12:41 PM
White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito voiced frustration over having to go to arbitration with the team.
White Sox
Lucas Giolito voices frustration over going to arbitration with White Sox
“It’s just very unfortunate, disheartening,” Giolito said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 23, 2022 12:00 PM
Conservative Festival In Hungary Features U.S. TV Host Tucker Carlson
Columnists
When a ruthless Russian dictator is a big fan, you’re definitely doing it wrong
Imagine being used for propaganda that’s helping to invade a sovereign nation and murder thousands of innocent people.
By S. E. Cupp
March 23, 2022 11:24 AM
Take a multidimensional trip through the life and career of the late music icon Prince, when “Prince: The Immersive Experience” arrives in Chicago in June.
Entertainment and Culture
‘Prince: The Immersive Experience’ set for debut in Chicago
The exhibition will feature a variety of multidimensional spaces that navigate the life and career of the iconic musicmaker.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
March 23, 2022 11:03 AM
A U.S. State Department representative was granted access to WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is being held in Russia.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
State Department says Brittney Griner ‘in good condition’
The U.S. Embassy in Russia was finally granted consular access to the detained WNBA star.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
March 23, 2022 10:58 AM