The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls toughness continues to be under the microscope after latest loss

In the wake of the Jimmy Butler-Udonis Haslem on-the-court argument with the Heat on Wednesday, Bulls coach Billy Donovan discussed his players and the idea of his own locker room’s toughness. And while he feels there is a level of accountability, he also admitted that there is a lack of physical toughness against the elite teams that has to change.

Joe Cowley By Joe Cowley
 March 24, 2022 10:07 PM
SHARE Bulls toughness continues to be under the microscope after latest loss
Ayo5.jpg

NEW ORLEANS – The Bulls had a Jimmy Butler once.

Traded him away.

And it’s been a long time since they had a keeper of the culture like an Udonis Haslem. Probably since Joakim Noah was not only wearing red, but bleeding it.

So what did the very public on-the-court schism between Miami Heat teammates on Wednesday have to do with the Bulls losing to the Pelicans 126-109 one night later?

A lot.

With just nine regular-season games left and the Bulls (42-31) trending in the wrong direction with five losses in their last six games, Donovan was asked about the Butler-Haslem incident, specifically because he coached Haslem back in his Florida Gators national championship days.

“[Haslem] has no problem confronting anything that he feels maybe getting in the way of winning or the team doing the very best it can,’’ Donovan said. “For the public, when they see guys going at it like that it’s, ‘OK, they don’t like each other.’ That’s the furthest thing from the truth. That’s just how it is when you have highly competitive guys.’’

So what exactly do the Bulls have?

Where is their Butler-Haslem moment, as this season continues slipping from storybook to horror novel? Who will be their keeper of the culture, and doing it with the volume turned up?

Those are real concerns.

There’s a toughness issue with this team, and the loaded schedule the Bulls have been playing lately continued to expose it.

Phoenix, Milwaukee, and even the Pelicans, considering the Bulls were without DeMar DeRozan (groin).

“I think there is confrontation,’’ Donovan did say of his team on that front. “I think that has happened behind closed doors. I think our guys are professional. I’m not saying Udonis and Jimmy Butler aren’t professional. I’m saying those guys kind of handled it and it didn’t get out to the public. But I think the biggest thing for us right now is when you watch the Milwaukee game or the Philly game, Utah game, Memphis game, those teams that are big, strong and physical, you gotta put a body in plays.

“We’re not the biggest, the strongest or tallest, but you know what? We can positionally be in a spot where we’re taking this on the chest right now. That’s where we’ve got to be better. That’s our biggest challenge. That stuff needs to be talked about more, that stuff needs to be confronted more.’’

For three quarters it seemed to be on Thursday. Then it slipped away quickly in the fourth, as the Bulls were outscored 40-24 in that final stanza, and more than lost their composure.

Reserve big man Tristan Thompson did have a meltdown late in the game, but not on the play of his teammates. It was on the officials. After he picked up two technicals expressing his displeasure with a review, before being escorted from the court, dropped a series of expletives that will likely cost him a fine with the league office.

Lost in the bad defeat to a 31-42 Pelicans team was a stellar performance by Zach LaVine, who scored a season-high 39 points on 12-of-23 shooting. And as frustrated as he was with the loss, getting in the face of teammates just isn’t his personality.

“I think everybody is on high alert right now,’’ LaVine said. “You’re not going to tell somebody act a different way. I’m not going to try and turn into something I’m not. I think that’s fake. People can see through that. I think everybody knows what’s ahead of us and what we need to do. If you don’t understand that in the locker room then you’re in the wrong place.

“It’s not that we have to turn the volume up. It’s just that we got to stop talking about it and get a win. It’s as simple as that.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu is no longer sneaking up on teams and it shows
At Miami Open, NBA star Jimmy Butler is in the coffee drink business
With 10 regular-season games left, Bulls have to reverse ugly trends
Another elite team on Bulls’ schedule, another loss to explain
Changing of the guard might be just what Bulls need for stretch run
United Center lifts proof of vaccination, negative-test requirement
The Latest
Three women were shot Mar. 24, 2022, in South Shore.
News
3 women hurt, 1 critically, in South Shore shooting
The women were in a car just before 9 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Merrill Avenue when a silver sedan approached and someone inside opened fire
By Sun-Times Wire
March 24, 2022 10:19 PM
Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School, 7414 N. Wolcott Ave., in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Editorials
About those 5 lost school days in CPS...
It’s a sore spot with educators that they lost pay, but it’s their union that chose a walkout — really, an illegal strike. What’s worse, though, is that children lost days of teaching that they won’t fully get back.
By CST Editorial Board
March 24, 2022 10:00 PM
A taxi driver shot a man attempting to carjack him Mar. 24, 2022, in Austin.
News
Taxi driver shoots attempted carjacker in Austin
Three males entered the driver’s vehicle, and one pulled out a handgun and demanded the 30-year-old car.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 24, 2022 09:33 PM
162731_6188.jpg
Movies and TV
Oscar team plans ‘surprises’ for fans of James Bond, ‘Godfather’
Sunday ceremony also will offer a performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and plenty of humor that’s not mean-spirited
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer
March 24, 2022 09:12 PM
Kane__2_.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Unlike Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane leaves talk of future ‘for another day’
Plus, Dominik Kubalik is a healthy scratch against the Kings and goalie Kevin Lankinen looks to get in a rhythm.
By Ben Pope
March 24, 2022 09:11 PM