Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Bulls forward Patrick Williams trying to be his own man on own terms

The Scottie Barnes comparisons don’t bother Williams.

Joe Cowley By Joe Cowley
 March 28, 2022 07:15 PM
“It’s no secret to anybody on this team of what I can do offensively,” the Bulls’ Patrick Williams said. “Maybe people on the outside don’t see that, but when you’re trying to win, you have to do whatever it takes to win.”

NEW YORK — Bulls forward Patrick Williams made a solid point Monday when asked about falling short statistically when compared with Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. They were a year apart at Florida State, in the same role and with almost the same body type.

Yet Barnes, a rookie, entered Monday averaging 15.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Williams’ argument: How does anyone know that he, too, couldn’t have numbers like that for the Raptors?

“It’s no secret to anybody on this team of what I can do offensively,” Williams said. “Maybe people on the outside don’t see that, but when you’re trying to win, you have to do whatever it takes to win. It takes what it takes. Definitely I can be more aggressive on offense in certain areas, but Scottie is in a different situation. Scottie doesn’t have a [teammate like] DeMar [DeRozan]. He doesn’t have a [Nikola Vucevic]. He’s had to step into a scoring role.

“I don’t think [the Raptors] came into the season thinking they would be winning as many games as they have, but he’s been playing well. I always wish nothing but the best for him. He’s been amazing. But it’s a little different because we have very different teams.”

