Bulls ends regular season with win, and now it’s time for deer hunting

MINNEAPOLIS – It was a question that DeMar DeRozan wanted to put some thought into.

“Who is the most underrated player?’’ the Bulls veteran repeated in a discussion he had with the Sun-Times recently. “In today’s game, right? Oh, Jrue Holiday. As good as people think he is, he’s even better.’’

And the thought that should now keep DeRozan and his teammates a bit sleepless the next week? Holiday is arguably the third option on a Milwaukee team that the Bulls will officially open up the first round of the playoffs against.

Sleep well.

Thanks to a blowout win by the Boston Celtics, as well as Milwaukee resting most of their important rotation pieces in a loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday, the defending NBA champions finished in the No. 3 seed of the Eastern Conference, setting up the showdown with the Bulls.

The 124-120 win the Bulls had over Minnesota had no effect on the seedings in either conference, and both teams played it that way, resting most of their significant pieces. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t nice to see second-year forward Patrick Williams score a career-high 35 points on 10-for-21 shooting from the field.

“We’re made up of talented players,’’ Williams said of his showing and the win. “Just taking that confidence in yourself into the playoffs and just knowing you can make plays, know what you bring to this team. That is the building block of what we can be in the playoffs.’’

It did give the Bulls a 46-36 final record, which was a huge jump from last year’s 31-41 72-game result, but that improvement didn’t tell the entire story.

Specifically, how this current roster fared against the NBA’s elite, including the Bucks.

Not only did the Bulls go a combined 1-14 against the top four seeded teams in the East, but were swept by Milwaukee in their four meetings, including a 127-106 beat-down last week at the United Center.

The issues in dealing with all-world forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, however, go beyond just this season. Antetokounmpo has won 13 straight against the Bulls, while his Milwaukee team has won 16 of its last 17.

The last time the two teams met in the playoffs came in the 2014-15 campaign, which was the last stand for the Tom Thibodeau Era. The Bulls won the series 4-2, led by Jimmy Butler and Derrick Rose.

Antetokounmpo was just starting to emerge that season, and wasn’t nearly the dominant player he would soon become. And while few opposing teams have had an answer for him in recent seasons, this current Bulls team really lacks a true matchup to throw his way.

In four games against the Bulls, the “Greek Freak’’ has averaged 26.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, while shooting 55.7% from the field. That included last week’s blowout in which Antetokounmpo only played 24 minutes.

“We have to get that mindset and come in with that dawg mentality,’’ Zach LaVine said of the upcoming series. “We’ve got a lot of day to prepare. Obviously we’re going against the defending champs. I think it’s just a great opportunity.’’

Injury concerns

Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball and DeRozan sat out of Sunday’s season finale game against the Timberwolves mostly for resting purposes. The real concern coach Billy Donovan had was for LaVine (left knee) and Alex Caruso (back).

Neither was in danger of missing the first-round playoff series against Milwaukee, but Donovan was more worried about what he can get from them in an important practice week leading up to that series.

