Friday, April 22, 2022
Bucks lose forward Khris Middleton for rest of series

Middleton struggled through the first two games of the series against the Bulls, and now he’s out for at least the rest of the first round with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Joe Cowley By Joe Cowley
   
Morry Gash/AP

Bucks forward Khris Middleton will miss the remainder of the first-round playoff series against the Bulls after spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in Game 2 on Wednesday.

The Bucks lose a starter who averaged 20.1 points per game this season and was a key part of their run to the NBA title last season. In Game 4 of the Finals against the Suns, Middleton scored 40 points.

“You never like to see guys get hurt, especially Khris,’’ said Bulls guard Alex Caruso, who, like Middleton, played at Texas A&M. “I’ve got a good relationship with him being Aggies and going back a couple years.’’

With Game 3 set for Friday at the United Center and the series tied 1-1, the Bucks’ depth is about to be tested. Middleton struggled in the first two games, averaging 14.5 points and committing 11 total turnovers. But he’s also one of those scorers who can get hot quickly and is tough to cool down.

“I’m sure Jrue [Holiday] and Giannis [Antetokounmpo] will get a little more action, and maybe a little more usage, but their role guys will step up,’’ Caruso said. “So we’ve just got to be ready for some role guys to be aggressive that maybe weren’t aggressive the first two games.’’

Bucks reserve big man Bobby Portis also left the game Wednesday with an eye abrasion, but the Bucks were hopeful he’d be available Friday.

