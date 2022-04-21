The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bucks take a hit with forward Khris Middleton out rest of the series

Middleton was struggling through the first two games of the playoff series with the Bulls, but will now be out for at least the rest of the first-round matchup, suffering a sprained MCL in his left knee on Wednesday.

Joe Cowley
   
Khris Middleton

It wasn’t the type of news one former Texas A&M Aggie wanted to hear about a fellow former Aggie, but that didn’t change the mindset for the Bulls moving forward.

Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton will miss the remainder of the first-round playoff series with the Bulls, suffering a sprained left MCL in Wednesday’s Bucks loss. That means gone from the starting lineup was a 20-point scorer this season, but also a key piece in last year’s run to the NBA Championship, including a Game 4 in which Middleton dropped 40 points against the Phoenix Suns.

“You never like to see guys get hurt, especially Khris,’’ Bulls guard Alex Caruso said of the injury. “I’ve got a good relationship with him being Aggies and going back a couple years.’’

With Game 3 set for Friday at the United Center and the series tied 1-1, Milwaukee’s depth is about to be tested. Middleton was struggling in the first two games, averaging just 14.5 points and also registering 11 total turnovers, but he’s also one of those scorers that can get hot quickly and is tough to cool down.

“I’m sure Jrue [Holiday] and Giannis [Antetokounmpo] will get a little more action, and maybe a little more usage, but their role guys will step up,’’ Caruso said. “So we’ve just got to be ready for some role guys to be aggressive that maybe weren’t aggressive the first two games.’’

Bucks reserve big man Bobby Portis also left that game on Wednesday with an eye abrasion, but Milwaukee was hoping he would be available.

