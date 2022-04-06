The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls officially rule guard Lonzo Ball out for the rest of the season

With the latest setback in Ball’s rehab process on Tuesday, the organization made the decision to shut Ball and his injured left knee down. The focus will now be on getting him 100% healthy for the 2022-23 campaign.

Joe Cowley By Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls officially rule guard Lonzo Ball out for the rest of the season
The Bulls’ Lonzo Ball is officially done for this season.

The Bulls’ Lonzo Ball is officially done for this season.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

The Bulls officially ruled point guard Lonzo Ball out for the remainder of the season on Wednesday morning, including any sort of hope for the playoffs, focusing on getting his left knee right for the 2022-23 season.

The Sun-Times reported on Tuesday that this news was coming for Ball, after he was experiencing pain in the knee during a morning rehab workout.

So it comes as very little surprise that a final resolution was reached with the regular season ending on Sunday.

Ball, who hadn’t played a game since Jan. 14, was given every opportunity to return, but the knee just wouldn’t cooperate. He underwent surgery to repair a meniscus, but was also dealing with a bone bruise. It’s been the bone bruise that’s remained the issue, becoming a major roadblock in the sprinting and cutting steps of the rehab.

The Bulls had to shut his rehab down two weeks ago, giving him one last 10-day pause for the pain to subside, but Ball felt discomfort yet again on Tuesday, putting the organization in a tough spot with a timetable for a return and the NBA calendar.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls clinch a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017
Bulls expected to announce Lonzo Ball won’t return this season
First round still cloudy for Bulls, but here are likely scenarios
This You Gotta See: Kansas-UNC play for the title; Cubs, White Sox seasons get underway
With uncertainty building, Bulls need guard Coby White to figure it out
Another elite team, another embarrassing loss for Bulls
The Latest
Cubs Fans Buy Souvenirs As Series Continues
Cubs
The beauty of Opening Day and the differing measures of hope for the White Sox and Cubs
Let there be no talk about the labor strife that had its hands around baseball’s neck during the offseason. That can wait until Day 2.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) speaks during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021.
City Hall
Ray Lopez running for mayor; City Council critic to give up seat to challenge Lightfoot
“Our residents do not feel safe. People who work here don’t feel safe,” Lopez told the Sun-Times. “We have to right this ship now.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. TMZ was first to report Tuesday that the two married at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after attending the Grammys but Kardashian confirmed on social media on April 6, that no marriage license was issued.&nbsp;
Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker not legally wed in Las Vegas
Kardashian and Barker did not obtain a license in Las Vegas, but could have wed using documents obtained in any county in Nevada.
By Associated Press
 
The WNBA champion Sky will be featured in 30 national broadcasts this season.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA’s full national broadcast schedule features 30 Sky games
One game noticeably missing from the national broadcast schedule is the Sky’s May 24 matchup against the Indiana Fever. This is the same night of the Sky’s ring ceremony, an event that is traditionally broadcast nationally in the NBA.
By Annie Costabile
 
People march at a rally for Amir Locke on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Minneapolis. Minnesota.
Nation/World
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
Locke’s mother, Karen Wells, has called his death “an execution.”
By Associated Press
 