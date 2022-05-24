Bulls will play regular-season game against Pistons in Paris next year

A Bulls road trip next season will take them all the way to Paris.

The NBA announced Tuesday morning that the Bulls will play the Pistons in a regular-season game at Accor Arena in Paris on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The Bulls played two preseason games in Paris in 1997.

The Pistons have played regular-season games in London in 2013 and Mexico City in 2019. This will be their first game in France.

“It is a great honor to bring Chicago Bulls basketball back to Paris for The NBA Paris Game 2023 — an event that illustrates the league’s commitment to amplifying the national and global impact of basketball,” Bulls vice president Arturas Karnisovas said in a statement released by the NBA.

The Bulls-Pistons matchup will be the first NBA game in Europe since 2020 and the league’s 12th game in France since 1991. The NBA’s first regular-season game in Paris was played Jan. 24, 2020, between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Fans can visit www.nbaevents.nba.com/paris/nba-paris for ticket presale information.