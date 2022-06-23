The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Bulls take Arizona PG Dalen Terry with 18th pick

Terry is considered a high-effort player that had a no-nonsense attitude

By  Joe Cowley
   
Dalen Terry

Dalen Terry #4 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after losing to the Houston Cougars 72-60 in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 Round at AT&T Center on March 24, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Bulls entered Thursday’s NBA Draft looking to add depth to a nucleus that they feel can be a threat when healthy, and did just that by selecting Arizona guard/forward Dalen Terry with the No. 18 pick overall.

Terry was considered a high-effort player that had a no-nonsense attitude to his game. An edge that the Bulls seemed to lack at times last season.

According to multiple sources, the Bulls were busy behind the scenes throughout the 24 hours leading up to the draft, exploring options to move up in a draft that had a very equal landscape after the top three picks.

A top three that even had some late surprise movement to it.

Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. was atop most draft boards through mid-week, but heavy money started moving in the sports books late Wednesday night in Paolo Banchero jumping up to the Magic and that No. 1 spot. Following that money proved to be a good decision, as Banchero did in fact become the first overall player selected.

Oklahoma City was always in on the 7-foot unicorn that is Chet Holmgren, and landed the Gonzaga product with the No. 2 pick, while Smith went No. 3 to the Houston Rockets.

After the top three went off the board all bets were off, as the Thunder and Pistons each made big swings with trades, as OKC acquired Ousmane Dieng from the Knicks at No. 11, while Detroit acquired Jalen Duren from Charlotte at 13.

