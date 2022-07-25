The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 25, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Draymond Green believes the 2017 Warriors would beat Michael Jordan’s 1998 Bulls

The four-time NBA champion believes his championship team in 2017 that featured Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson is the greatest team in NBA history.

By  USA TODAY SPORTS
   
SHARE Draymond Green believes the 2017 Warriors would beat Michael Jordan’s 1998 Bulls
Draymond Green tweeted that his 2017 champion Warriors could have beaten the 1998 champion Bulls.

Draymond Green tweeted that his 2017 champion Warriors could have beaten the 1998 champion Bulls.

Jeff Chiu/AP

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is one of the most outspoken players in NBA history and he didn’t mince any words on Sunday night with a bold statement.

Green was watching the 1998 NBA Finals when he tweeted that his 2017 Warriors club would defeat the 1998 Bulls.

“I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub [20 points].” Green tweeted.

The four-time NBA champion believes his championship team in 2017 that featured Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson is the greatest team in NBA history.

The 1998 Bulls were led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, who completed their dynasty with their sixth championship in eight years.

With the rules changing over time, many fans wonder how a matchup of this caliber would go.

Green, who took home the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year award, doesn’t lack any confidence in his squad.

This isn’t the first time Green has made bold claims. In an April episode of his podcast “The Draymond Green Show,” he sat down with Curry and discussed their championship winning seasons.

“I think that [2017] team took over as the greatest team ever,” Green said. “We were the best team ever, I don’t care what no one said. I can’t see anyone beating that 2017 team.”

Curry, a two-time MVP and the NBA’s all-time leader in three pointers, agreed with Green’s assessment.

Many former athletes have taken exception to Green’s comments and have responded.

ESPN analyst and 18-year NBA veteran Richard Jefferson waited less than an hour to comment on Green’s viral comment.

“Bro your 2017 team is the 2nd best team I played against, but let’s calm down,” Jefferson said via Twitter. “Also, I like the move of this text on Sunday afternoon. Every show tomorrow [is going to be like] Draymond said what.”

Jefferson and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Green and the Warriors in seven games in 2016. The Warriors tallied an NBA record 73 wins and became the first team to lose in the NBA Finals after going up 3-1.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Summer League was very telling for Bulls and rest of NBA
Bulls are giving their veteran core an encore
NBA revenue hits a record $10 billion
Bulls guard Zach LaVine feeling no added pressure with new max contract
This You Gotta See: Sky are in great position as second half begins, but will it last?
Bulls rookie Dalen Terry might be perfect push Patrick Williams needs
The Latest
Brown Line trains are bypassing Paulina
Crime
Again, a rider on a CTA Red Line train uses a knife to fend off group of robbers, this time killing a 15-year-old attacker, police say
Monday’s attack was the second on a Red Line train in three days.
By David Struett
 
Screen_Shot_2022_07_25_at_1.12.11_PM.png
Afternoon Edition
Former local hoops standout killed in Maywood, CHA fires 16 over PPP loan fraud, and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 
A health worker works at a monkeypox ward set up at a government hospital in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The head of the World Health Organization has declared the virus a global emergency.
La Voz Chicago
Declaran el virus del mono una emergencia global, aunque se sabe poco de su transmisión
La designación no significa necesariamente que una enfermedad sea particularmente transmisible o letal.
By Maria Cheng | Associated Press
 
A police officer on Saturday stands outside Universal Community Missionary Baptist Church in Roseland where three people were wounded when a gunman firing from a car targeted a group of people attending a funeral service.
La Voz Chicago
Balean a 3 afuera de una funeraria en el lado sur
Un pastor dijo que los funerales “deberían ser un evento de amor” y que era lamentable que el servicio de “Big Mike” fuera interrumpido por la violencia.
By Mary Norkol and Kade Heather
 
Festival-goers drink and dance Friday evening at Colombian Fest Chicago in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
La Voz Chicago
El Festival Colombiano trajo ‘toda la experiencia colombiana’ a Humboldt Park
El evento, que algunos consideran el mayor festival de cultura hispana del Medio Oeste, volvió en su octava edición con música, comida, danza y arte de Colombia y otros países latinoamericanos.
By Michael Loria
 